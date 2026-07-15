  1. Publications
  2. / Sud Info

The High Council of Justice dismissed judge Yuriy Drach from Zhytomyr after refusing a sobriety test while driving a Tesla

07:00, 15 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The incident occurred on the Zhytomyr – Chernivtsi highway when the patrol police stopped a Tesla Model S driven by the judge due to recorded traffic violations.
The High Council of Justice dismissed judge Yuriy Drach from Zhytomyr after refusing a sobriety test while driving a Tesla
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The basis for the dismissal was the decision of the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice dated March 4, 2026, which held the judge disciplinarily liable and applied the harshest disciplinary sanction — a submission for the judge's dismissal from office.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Circumstances of the case

The incident took place on the Zhytomyr – Chernivtsi highway. Patrol police officers stopped a Tesla Model S driven by Judge Drach due to recorded traffic violations. After communicating with the driver, the police found obvious signs of alcohol intoxication: the smell of alcohol from the mouth, impaired coordination of movements and speech, as well as inappropriate behavior.

An administrative offense report was drawn up against Yuriy Drach under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The judge was offered to undergo a sobriety test both at the stop location using a certified breathalyzer and at a healthcare facility. Drach refused both options.

Position of the Disciplinary Chamber

The Disciplinary Chamber concluded that the judge's refusal to undergo the test was deliberate and demonstrative. Such behavior was interpreted not as the exercise of procedural rights but as contempt for the law and an obvious attempt to avoid responsibility for an offense that poses increased public danger.

“Judge Drach’s behavior during the stop by patrol police officers and his subsequent actions are incompatible with the high status of a judicial authority holder,” the decision states.

The Chamber emphasized that the judge acted not with the purpose of strict compliance with the law but with the clear intention to avoid legal responsibility.

Decision of the High Council of Justice

On July 14, 2026, the High Council of Justice supported the conclusions of the Disciplinary Chamber and unanimously decided to dismiss Yuriy Drach from the position of judge of the Korolivskyi District Court of Zhytomyr city.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Fake Diagnoses for MSEC: The Supreme Court Released a Doctor from Liability Due to a Procedural Court Error

The doctor avoided punishment due to the statute of limitations. The Supreme Court emphasised the duty of appellate courts to check the statute of limitations and explain to the person their right to be released from liability.

The High Council of Justice dismissed judge Yuriy Drach from Zhytomyr after refusing a sobriety test while driving a Tesla

The incident occurred on the Zhytomyr – Chernivtsi highway when the patrol police stopped a Tesla Model S driven by the judge due to recorded traffic violations.

Punishments for Fatal Traffic Accidents to Be Toughened: New Prison Terms and License Revocations for 15 Years Proposed in Parliament

Imprisonment, fines, and new penalties for drivers: Parliament proposes significantly increasing liability for dangerous traffic violations.

The HQCJ Refused to Dismiss Serhiy Stupak — the HCSJ Returned Him for Continuation of Qualification Assessment

Judge Serhiy Stupak remains in office: the HCSJ rejected the HQCJ's submission for dismissal based on subparagraph 4 of paragraph 161 of Section XV "Transitional Provisions" of the Constitution of Ukraine.

Over 5 billion UAH to be allocated for restoration of the Chornobyl NPP confinement after enemy attack

The decommissioning program of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is proposed to be updated until 2036 and supplemented with new safety measures.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]