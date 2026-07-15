The High Council of Justice dismissed judge Yuriy Drach from Zhytomyr after refusing a sobriety test while driving a Tesla

The incident occurred on the Zhytomyr – Chernivtsi highway when the patrol police stopped a Tesla Model S driven by the judge due to recorded traffic violations.

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The basis for the dismissal was the decision of the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice dated March 4, 2026, which held the judge disciplinarily liable and applied the harshest disciplinary sanction — a submission for the judge's dismissal from office.

Circumstances of the case

The incident took place on the Zhytomyr – Chernivtsi highway. Patrol police officers stopped a Tesla Model S driven by Judge Drach due to recorded traffic violations. After communicating with the driver, the police found obvious signs of alcohol intoxication: the smell of alcohol from the mouth, impaired coordination of movements and speech, as well as inappropriate behavior.

An administrative offense report was drawn up against Yuriy Drach under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The judge was offered to undergo a sobriety test both at the stop location using a certified breathalyzer and at a healthcare facility. Drach refused both options.

Position of the Disciplinary Chamber

The Disciplinary Chamber concluded that the judge's refusal to undergo the test was deliberate and demonstrative. Such behavior was interpreted not as the exercise of procedural rights but as contempt for the law and an obvious attempt to avoid responsibility for an offense that poses increased public danger.

“Judge Drach’s behavior during the stop by patrol police officers and his subsequent actions are incompatible with the high status of a judicial authority holder,” the decision states.

The Chamber emphasized that the judge acted not with the purpose of strict compliance with the law but with the clear intention to avoid legal responsibility.

Decision of the High Council of Justice

On July 14, 2026, the High Council of Justice supported the conclusions of the Disciplinary Chamber and unanimously decided to dismiss Yuriy Drach from the position of judge of the Korolivskyi District Court of Zhytomyr city.

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