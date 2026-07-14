  1. In Ukraine

In Sumy Region, an Officer Organized a Scheme of Fictitious Combat Missions and Embezzled Military Payments — SBI

22:36, 14 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The scheme operated from September 2024 to February 2025.
In Sumy Region, an Officer Organized a Scheme of Fictitious Combat Missions and Embezzled Military Payments — SBI
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed the pre-trial investigation regarding the head of the group working with combatants of one of the military units in the Sumy region, who, according to the investigation, organized a scheme for the illegal receipt of additional payments by servicemen.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Law enforcement officers established that the officer involved five servicemen from other units in the scheme. Through their commanders, he processed documents about their alleged performance of combat tasks in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

In fact, according to the investigation, the servicemen did not participate in combat and stayed at the headquarters the entire time. At the same time, based on the processed documents, they were unjustifiably granted increased monetary allowances each month — about 170 thousand hryvnias each.

As noted by the SBI, the officer demanded that most of these funds be handed over to him in cash.

The scheme operated from September 2024 to February 2025. Due to illegal actions, preliminary estimates indicate that the state suffered damages of almost 2.6 million hryvnias.

To ensure compensation for the damage caused, the accused's property was seized. Among the seized property are a residential house, two land plots, and two cars.

The officer is accused of abusing his official position to obtain unlawful benefits, which caused serious consequences — part 2 of article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The article's sanction provides for punishment of up to 6 years of imprisonment. The indictment has been sent to court.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Punishments for Fatal Traffic Accidents to Be Toughened: New Prison Terms and License Revocations for 15 Years Proposed in Parliament

Imprisonment, fines, and new penalties for drivers: Parliament proposes significantly increasing liability for dangerous traffic violations.

The HQCJ Refused to Dismiss Serhiy Stupak — the HCSJ Returned Him for Continuation of Qualification Assessment

Judge Serhiy Stupak remains in office: the HCSJ rejected the HQCJ's submission for dismissal based on subparagraph 4 of paragraph 161 of Section XV "Transitional Provisions" of the Constitution of Ukraine.

Over 5 billion UAH to be allocated for restoration of the Chornobyl NPP confinement after enemy attack

The decommissioning program of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is proposed to be updated until 2036 and supplemented with new safety measures.

Property owners will no longer have to "fight" for it in court due to executor's error – bill

If the document is adopted, property owners will no longer have to go through a full lawsuit each time just to prove the obvious – that the seizure was not imposed on the debtor's property.

Mobile Shelters at Stops and Eviction of Tenants from Shelters: in the 5th Year of the War, the Authorities Took up Civil Protection of the Population

New ultimatums from the Verkhovna Rada: 10 minutes to access a mobile shelter and 24 hours to evict businesses from rented shelters.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]