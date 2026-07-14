In Sumy Region, an Officer Organized a Scheme of Fictitious Combat Missions and Embezzled Military Payments — SBI

The scheme operated from September 2024 to February 2025.

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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed the pre-trial investigation regarding the head of the group working with combatants of one of the military units in the Sumy region, who, according to the investigation, organized a scheme for the illegal receipt of additional payments by servicemen.

Law enforcement officers established that the officer involved five servicemen from other units in the scheme. Through their commanders, he processed documents about their alleged performance of combat tasks in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

In fact, according to the investigation, the servicemen did not participate in combat and stayed at the headquarters the entire time. At the same time, based on the processed documents, they were unjustifiably granted increased monetary allowances each month — about 170 thousand hryvnias each.

As noted by the SBI, the officer demanded that most of these funds be handed over to him in cash.

The scheme operated from September 2024 to February 2025. Due to illegal actions, preliminary estimates indicate that the state suffered damages of almost 2.6 million hryvnias.

To ensure compensation for the damage caused, the accused's property was seized. Among the seized property are a residential house, two land plots, and two cars.

The officer is accused of abusing his official position to obtain unlawful benefits, which caused serious consequences — part 2 of article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The article's sanction provides for punishment of up to 6 years of imprisonment. The indictment has been sent to court.

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