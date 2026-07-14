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Over 10 Million UAH Embezzled During Repairs at Trypilska and Zmiivska TPPs — SSU Announced Scheme Exposure

19:57, 14 July 2026
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According to the investigation, the defendants installed old pipes with forged markings at the TPPs instead of new products.
Over 10 Million UAH Embezzled During Repairs at Trypilska and Zmiivska TPPs — SSU Announced Scheme Exposure
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The Security Service of Ukraine has reported uncovering a scheme involving the misappropriation of funds from PJSC "Centrenergo." These funds, allocated by the state to ensure the stable operation of energy infrastructure in the Kyiv and Kharkiv

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regions, were allegedly embezzled during the procurement of repair materials for the Trypilska and Zmiivska thermal power plants. Over 10 million UAH was illegally diverted.

Law enforcement officials assert that the head of a PJSC "Centrenergo" department orchestrated the scheme in collusion with the owners of two affiliated supplier companies.

According to the investigation, the official signed a contract for new pipes, manufactured in 2024–2025, for repair work at energy facilities. However, the contractors allegedly supplied old, substandard pipes that had been stored outdoors for a

considerable period. To conceal their origin, the pipes were marked with forged labels to falsely present them as new. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claims that the money saved through this substitution was then distributed among the scheme's participants.

The SBU highlights that using substandard materials could have jeopardised the safe and uninterrupted operation of these strategically important thermal power plants, particularly in the lead-up to the new heating season.

Examinations initiated by the SSU confirmed that the supplied pipes did not meet state standards. The investigation estimates the damages caused to PJSC "Centrenergo" at 10.4 million UAH.

During authorised searches of the suspects' workplaces, residences, and vehicles, law enforcement officers confiscated mobile phones, computer equipment, and documents believed to corroborate the criminal scheme.

Three individuals involved in the proceedings have been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 358, and Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement officers actively identifying other potential participants in the scheme. If found guilty, the suspects face up to 12 years in prison, along with property confiscation.

 

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