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How to Protect a Violated Right and When a Transaction Is Declared Invalid: Review of the Supreme Court Practice

18:33, 14 July 2026
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The Eastern Commercial Court of Appeal summarized the current practice of the Supreme Court regarding effective ways to protect violated rights, recognition of transactions as invalid, corporate and land disputes, as well as other categories of cases.
How to Protect a Violated Right and When a Transaction Is Declared Invalid: Review of the Supreme Court Practice
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The Eastern Commercial Court of Appeal has prepared a review of the Supreme Court's current practice concerning the application of effective methods for protecting violated rights. The review systematises and generalises the Supreme Court's legal positions, formulated during the consideration of commercial, civil, and administrative cases. Specifically, it analyses judicial practice related to the following: effective ways to protect violated rights; recognition of transactions as invalid; methods of protection in corporate legal relations; protection of the rights of a territorial community as the owner of a land plot where unauthorised construction has occurred; methods of protection in land legal relations; and methods of protection that are not subject to judicial review in Ukraine.

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