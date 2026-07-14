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The Ethics Council completed the evaluation of candidates to the High Council of Justice from law universities: who passed the integrity check

18:47, 14 July 2026
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The Ethics Council completed the evaluation of candidates for the position of member of the High Council of Justice from the congress of representatives of legal higher education institutions and scientific establishments, recommending five candidates and recognizing another five as not meeting the criteria of professional ethics and integrity.
The Ethics Council completed the evaluation of candidates to the High Council of Justice from law universities: who passed the integrity check
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The Ethics Council has completed its evaluation of candidates for the position of member of the High Council of Justice, drawn from the congress of representatives of legal higher education institutions and scientific establishments, as part of the fourth competition.

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On 14 July, the Ethics Council issued a decision on whether the candidates met the criteria for professional ethics and integrity.

Following the evaluation, five candidates were deemed to meet the established criteria and were recommended for election by the congress of representatives of legal higher education institutions and scientific establishments to the High Council of Justice. These candidates are:

Iryna Davydovych;

Oleksandr Zhytnyi;

Lesia Muzyka;

Ivan Nazarov;

Tetyana Tsuvina.

Conversely, five candidates did not satisfy the checks for professional ethics and integrity. This list includes:

Pavlo Hultai;

Mykola Kucheriavenko;

Yaroslav Melnyk;

Raisa Minchenko;

Nataliya Savinova.

Based on the competition results, the Ethics Council approved the list of candidates recommended for election to the High Council of Justice by the congress of representatives of legal higher education institutions and scientific establishments.

In total, 11 candidates progressed to the interview stage in the fourth competition. One candidate withdrew their application during the interview process.

Previously, the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper" reported on the Ethics Council's review of Yaroslav Melnyk's declaration. Mr Melnyk, a Doctor of Law, professor, and lawyer, is seeking a position as a member of the High Council of Justice, nominated by the congress of representatives of legal higher education institutions and scientific establishments.

Analysis of previous interviews with candidates for the High Council of Justice:

The path from inspector to member of the High Council of Justice: interview with Iryna Davydovych

Candidate for the High Council of Justice and Constitutional Court simultaneously: legal priorities of Professor Ivan Nazarov

Destroyed IOUs for $180,000 and property of a respected mother: dossier of candidate to the High Council of Justice Mykola Kucheriavenko

 

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