Some Ukrainians May Have Subsidies Reduced — Pension Fund Checks Incomes

If the check shows that the family’s income has significantly increased, the amount of the housing subsidy may be reduced.

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The amount of the housing subsidy for Ukrainians may change without submitting a new application. The Pension Fund of Ukraine conducts an automatic review of payments after checking household incomes.

As reported by the Main Department of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi region, specialists review the amount of the housing subsidy twice a year — in March and August. The March recalculation concerns payments for March and April, and the August one — for August and September. Recipients of assistance do not need to contact the Pension Fund or submit additional documents for this.

The basis for automatic recalculation is a change in the average monthly household income by more than 50% either increase or decrease.

If during the check it turns out that the family’s income has significantly increased, the amount of the housing subsidy may be reduced. If the household’s financial situation has worsened and incomes have significantly decreased, the amount of assistance may be increased.

During the recalculation in March, incomes for the third and fourth quarters of the previous year are taken into account, and in August — for the first and second quarters of the current year.

To determine the right to a subsidy and its amount, the Pension Fund takes into account the average monthly income of all household members. In particular, the following are considered:

salary after personal income tax and military levy;

pension payments;

other incomes, information about which the Pension Fund receives from the State Tax Service and its own registers;

incomes declared by citizens in their declarations;

social payments assigned by social protection authorities.

It is on the basis of this data that the Pension Fund determines whether it is necessary to change the amount of the housing subsidy and what the payment amount will be after the automatic recalculation.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", the presence of a land share itself is not a reason for refusal of a housing subsidy. At the same time, income received from its lease is taken into account when determining the right to assistance and its amount.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine explained that when assigning a housing subsidy, the income that the land share brings to the household during the period of its receipt is taken into account.

If the tenant pays the owner of the land share rent in kind, they submit a corresponding report to the tax authorities indicating the monetary equivalent of such rent. Information about the amount of income received by the owner of the land share is sent to the Pension Fund of Ukraine within the framework of electronic information interaction with the State Tax Service of Ukraine.