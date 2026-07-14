  1. In Ukraine

Kyiv Court of Appeal Remains Custody for Former President of Motor Sich Vyacheslav Boguslaev

17:45, 14 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Kyiv Court of Appeal kept former president of JSC Motor Sich Vyacheslav Boguslaev in custody, rejecting the defense's appeal and confirming the preventive measure with an alternative bail amounting to 632.3 million UAH.
Kyiv Court of Appeal Remains Custody for Former President of Motor Sich Vyacheslav Boguslaev
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Kyiv Court of Appeal kept former president of "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Boguslaev in custody. This was reported by the court.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The panel of judges of the criminal cases chamber of the Kyiv Court of Appeal reviewed the defense's appeals against the ruling of the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv dated June 4, 2026.

Earlier, the court of first instance partially granted the prosecutor's motion and extended the preventive measure of detention for the accused until August 2, 2026, inclusive. At the same time, an alternative preventive measure in the form of bail was set at 190,000 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, which amounts to 632,320,000 hryvnias.

As a result of the appellate review, the Kyiv Court of Appeal found no grounds to change or cancel this decision. The ruling of the Solomianskyi District Court was left unchanged, and the defense's appeals were dismissed.

Recall that Boguslaev is accused of intending to transfer 128 engines produced by JSC "Motor Sich" to representatives of the aggressor state through a foreign legal entity for over 62 million USD. Of these, 7 were supplied for more than 3.4 million USD to an illegal armed or paramilitary formation created in the temporarily occupied territory.

Additionally, he is charged with aiding the aggressor state, participating in a terrorist organization, obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other crimes (Part 4 of Article 111-1, Part 1 of Article 111-2, Part 1 of Article 258-3, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and Instagram Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Over 5 billion UAH to be allocated for restoration of the Chornobyl NPP confinement after enemy attack

The decommissioning program of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is proposed to be updated until 2036 and supplemented with new safety measures.

Property owners will no longer have to "fight" for it in court due to executor's error – bill

If the document is adopted, property owners will no longer have to go through a full lawsuit each time just to prove the obvious – that the seizure was not imposed on the debtor's property.

Mobile Shelters at Stops and Eviction of Tenants from Shelters: in the 5th Year of the War, the Authorities Took up Civil Protection of the Population

New ultimatums from the Verkhovna Rada: 10 minutes to access a mobile shelter and 24 hours to evict businesses from rented shelters.

Odesa Court of Appeal to Receive New Judges: HJC Approved Three Candidates

The High Council of Justice approved three candidates for the positions of judges of the Odesa Court of Appeal, while the consideration of another candidate was postponed.

The High Council of Justice Approved Ruslana Pyvovarova's Candidacy for the Position of Judge of the Second Administrative Court of Appeal: What is Known about the Judge

The High Council of Justice supported the appointment of Ruslana Pyvovarova as a judge of the Second Administrative Court of Appeal.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]