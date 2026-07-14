Kyiv Court of Appeal Remains Custody for Former President of Motor Sich Vyacheslav Boguslaev

The Kyiv Court of Appeal kept former president of JSC Motor Sich Vyacheslav Boguslaev in custody, rejecting the defense's appeal and confirming the preventive measure with an alternative bail amounting to 632.3 million UAH.

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The Kyiv Court of Appeal kept former president of "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Boguslaev in custody. This was reported by the court.

The panel of judges of the criminal cases chamber of the Kyiv Court of Appeal reviewed the defense's appeals against the ruling of the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv dated June 4, 2026.

Earlier, the court of first instance partially granted the prosecutor's motion and extended the preventive measure of detention for the accused until August 2, 2026, inclusive. At the same time, an alternative preventive measure in the form of bail was set at 190,000 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, which amounts to 632,320,000 hryvnias.

As a result of the appellate review, the Kyiv Court of Appeal found no grounds to change or cancel this decision. The ruling of the Solomianskyi District Court was left unchanged, and the defense's appeals were dismissed.

Recall that Boguslaev is accused of intending to transfer 128 engines produced by JSC "Motor Sich" to representatives of the aggressor state through a foreign legal entity for over 62 million USD. Of these, 7 were supplied for more than 3.4 million USD to an illegal armed or paramilitary formation created in the temporarily occupied territory.

Additionally, he is charged with aiding the aggressor state, participating in a terrorist organization, obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other crimes (Part 4 of Article 111-1, Part 1 of Article 111-2, Part 1 of Article 258-3, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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