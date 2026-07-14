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Herman Smetanin announced his resignation as CEO of Ukroboronprom

15:37, 14 July 2026
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Herman Smetanin announced the completion of his work as General Director of the Joint Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry."
Herman Smetanin announced his resignation as CEO of Ukroboronprom
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Herman Smetanin announced the completion of his work as General Director of the Joint Stock Company «Ukrainian Defense Industry».

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Smetanin noted that his main achievement was the creation of a strong and professional team within the company and at the enterprises of the group. He thanked all employees of the arms concern, as well as the military-political leadership of Ukraine for their cooperation.

Smetanin did not disclose the reason for his resignation. He had been in the position since July 2025.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on July 14 supported by 258 votes the draft resolution 15407 on the resignation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko. The day before, a draft resolution on Svyrydenko's dismissal as head of government was registered in parliament. The relevant issue was considered by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, which supported the Prime Minister's resignation statement and recommended the parliament adopt the corresponding decision.

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