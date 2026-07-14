  1. In Ukraine

In Odesa region, court sentenced a man who shot a police officer after fleeing from patrol officers

13:21, 14 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The man opened fire after ignoring the patrol officers' demand to stop and falling off a moped during the escape.
In Odesa region, court sentenced a man who shot a police officer after fleeing from patrol officers
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Odesa region, the court sentenced a 46-year-old man to life imprisonment, who was found guilty of killing a police officer, attempted murder of two people, and illegal handling of weapons.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the court upheld the prosecution's position and imposed a life sentence on him.

During the trial, the accused admitted guilt only in illegal handling of weapons. At the same time, prosecutors proved his involvement in the attack on law enforcement officers and the killing of one of them.

The evidence in the case included testimonies of the victims, expert conclusions, and the results of an investigative experiment, which confirmed that the shots were fired intentionally.

According to the investigation, back in 2014, the man purchased a traumatic 9mm revolver in Izmail, which he later converted into a firearm. In addition, he independently made 13 cartridges and stored weapons and ammunition at his residence.

In August 2025, while riding a moped on a dirt road in one of the villages of the Izmail district without a helmet, the man ignored the patrol officers' demand to stop. During the attempt to flee, he fell.

When law enforcement officers approached him, the man drew the revolver and began shooting at the service vehicle. After that, he went around the vehicle and shot one of the police officers.

In response, the officer used his service weapon and wounded the attacker. After that, another police officer managed to detain him.

The wounded officer was hospitalized, but doctors were unable to save his life.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The High Council of Justice selected candidates for the High Anti-Corruption Court: who may become new judges of the Anti-Corruption Court

What is known about the candidates for the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Undeclared Corporate Rights and Missing Information About Children: What the Ethics Council Checked in Yaroslav Melnyk's Declaration

Ethical Roulette: How the Ethics Council Shapes a New Practice for Assessing Integrity Declarations of Candidates for the Position of HRC Member.

Insurance Against War Risks: The Cabinet of Ministers Limited the Deadlines for Submitting Applications and Set a Limit of 3 Million UAH

The government excluded registered motor vehicles and special equipment from the government compensation program.

The High Council of Justice demands proper funding for judges: appeal to the President and the Cabinet

The HCJ unanimously decided to appeal to the head of state as the guarantor of the Constitution and to the government with a demand to restore the proper level of judicial remuneration.

Driver Violated Traffic Rles and Injured a Person: Supreme Court Names Key Condition for Liability

The Supreme Court explained why the mere fact of injuring a person after violating traffic rules does not mean an intentional crime.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]