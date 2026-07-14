In Odesa region, court sentenced a man who shot a police officer after fleeing from patrol officers

The man opened fire after ignoring the patrol officers' demand to stop and falling off a moped during the escape.

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In Odesa region, the court sentenced a 46-year-old man to life imprisonment, who was found guilty of killing a police officer, attempted murder of two people, and illegal handling of weapons.

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the court upheld the prosecution's position and imposed a life sentence on him.

During the trial, the accused admitted guilt only in illegal handling of weapons. At the same time, prosecutors proved his involvement in the attack on law enforcement officers and the killing of one of them.

The evidence in the case included testimonies of the victims, expert conclusions, and the results of an investigative experiment, which confirmed that the shots were fired intentionally.

According to the investigation, back in 2014, the man purchased a traumatic 9mm revolver in Izmail, which he later converted into a firearm. In addition, he independently made 13 cartridges and stored weapons and ammunition at his residence.

In August 2025, while riding a moped on a dirt road in one of the villages of the Izmail district without a helmet, the man ignored the patrol officers' demand to stop. During the attempt to flee, he fell.

When law enforcement officers approached him, the man drew the revolver and began shooting at the service vehicle. After that, he went around the vehicle and shot one of the police officers.

In response, the officer used his service weapon and wounded the attacker. After that, another police officer managed to detain him.

The wounded officer was hospitalized, but doctors were unable to save his life.

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