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After the conversation with Zelensky — Svyrydenko spoke about the reasons for resignation

12:27, 14 July 2026
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The relevant committee has already supported Yulia Svyrydenko's resignation statement.
After the conversation with Zelensky — Svyrydenko spoke about the reasons for resignation
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Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that she resigned due to the need to renew the Cabinet of Ministers. According to her, this decision was made after a conversation with the President of Ukraine.

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As Svyrydenko reported during the meeting of the relevant committee, the Ukrainian leader clearly indicated the need to renew the Cabinet of Ministers. This concerns the reboot of the government and strengthening of certain areas of work, particularly social policy and the educational sector.

"There is a conversation with the president, there is an understanding of the need to reboot the government, reboot very specific areas and strengthen them," Svyrydenko noted.

She also expressed hope that deputies will support candidates to strengthen the respective areas of work.

Currently, the relevant committee has already supported Yulia Svyrydenko's resignation statement. Voting in the Verkhovna Rada is expected today.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", a draft resolution on the dismissal of Yulia Svyrydenko from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The relevant decision was supported by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Organization during the meeting. The committee considered Svyrydenko's resignation statement and recommended the parliament adopt a resolution on her dismissal.

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