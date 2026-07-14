EU Opens Sixth Negotiation Cluster for Ukraine's Accession: 'External Relations'

The sixth cluster 'External Relations' covers cooperation in defense and countering hybrid threats.

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The European Union has opened for Ukraine the sixth negotiation cluster for accession called "External Relations." This was announced at the intergovernmental conference in Brussels.

The sixth cluster is also being opened for Moldova.

"It covers cooperation in defense and countering hybrid threats. Both countries will contribute to the European security architecture," said EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos on July 14 upon arriving at the conference.

Kos reiterated that the European Commission believes that regarding Ukraine, "everything is ready for the fastest possible opening of all clusters."

"That is precisely why last year we conducted the so-called frontloading process. So the question of how quickly we can open the remaining four clusters depends on the presidency and the member states. But even if we have to wait a bit, the technical work continues," she assured.

The European Commissioner expressed confidence that Ukraine "definitely knows, especially regarding the first and sixth clusters from today, what it needs to do and what it will do."

"So we have a clear schedule of what needs to be done not only this year but also later, and we are closely monitoring all the points that are part of the fundamental principles. I hope that with the new government in Ukraine, we will get a new impetus for even greater implementation from Kyiv," Kos emphasized.

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