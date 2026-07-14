Enemy attacked Kyiv at night with ballistic missiles: fires broke out in several districts of the city

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a warehouse caught fire as a result of a hit.

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On the night of July 14, the Russian Federation struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles, fires were extinguished in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital. This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko.

“In the Holosiivskyi district, there were hits at two addresses in warehouse premises. Fires. In Darnytsia, debris fell on an open area. Cars are burning. Also, in the Darnytskyi district, a crater was found near a school building. The windows in the institution were broken. There is no destruction,” Klitschko said.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that in the Holosiivskyi district, a warehouse caught fire as a result of a hit. In the Darnytskyi district, cars were burning in an open area. The fires have been extinguished.

“At another location, a crater was found, window glazing of the main building was damaged, as well as in an auxiliary building on the territory of the boarding school. At two other addresses, debris fell in the yard of a residential building and on a private house. No fires,” the rescuers said.

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