Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

From October 1, Ukreximbank will stop servicing pensions, subsidies, and other social payments.

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From October 1, 2026, JSC "Ukreximbank" will stop servicing accounts through which the Pension Fund of Ukraine pays pensions, housing subsidies, benefits, and other state social payments. Recipients of funds must choose another authorized bank and notify the Pension Fund by September 15.

In this regard, citizens who currently receive payments through this bank need to change the institution for their further receipt.

What recipients of payments need to do

As reported by the PFU, if a pension or other social payment from the Pension Fund of Ukraine is received through JSC "Ukreximbank," recipients must choose another authorized bank and notify the Pension Fund of Ukraine no later than September 15, 2026.

To do this, it is necessary to submit an application to change the method of pension or other social payment. The application should specify the account details opened in another authorized bank.

How to submit an application

An application can be submitted:

through the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

at any service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Payments will be made through banks included in the list of authorized institutions for the payment of pensions and other state social payments.

What will happen if the bank is not changed

The Pension Fund emphasized that if the payment recipient does not choose another authorized bank and does not notify the PFU, pensions and other state social payments will continue to be made through the branches of JSC "Ukrposhta."

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