Schools Must Update Regulations on Prevention and Counteraction of Violence: The Ministry of Education Revised Rules for Responding to Bullying

From now on, heads of educational institutions must respond to reports of violence within clearly defined timeframes, and children who have become perpetrators or victims of bullying will be able to undergo special psychological support and behavior correction programs.

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The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has published a new version of the Procedure for Responding to Cases of Bullying and Other Forms of Violence in Educational Institutions. Ministry of Education Order No. 961 dated June 18, 2026, registered with the Ministry of Justice on July 24, not only changes certain procedures but effectively introduces a new system for protecting children.

Now the focus is not only on bullying but on any manifestations of violence against a child. Educational institutions receive clear action algorithms, specific response deadlines, and new responsibilities, while children’s rights during the consideration of such cases are strengthened.

From Bullying to Comprehensive Violence Response

Until now, the main attention was paid specifically to cases of bullying. From now on, the procedure covers all possible manifestations of violence against participants in the educational process.

The document explicitly states that its purpose is to define procedures for timely submission and consideration of reports of any manifestations or signs of violence, providing assistance to victims, making necessary decisions, and preventing recurrence of such cases.

Effectively, schools are moving from responding only to established bullying to a system of early risk detection.

Bullying Remains a Separate Offense

Despite the expanded concept of violence, the legislator emphasizes separately: the fact of bullying is established exclusively by the court. The educational institution’s commission no longer has to determine whether bullying occurred as an administrative offense. Its main task is to clarify the circumstances of the event, assess risks to the child, organize assistance, and determine measures to prevent repeated violence.

This approach allows schools to act much faster without waiting for the completion of court proceedings.

Violence May Include More Than Just Physical Abuse

The updated procedure contains a much wider list of signs that may indicate violence. Among them are:

changes in the child’s behavior

withdrawal or, conversely, aggression

reluctance to attend school

constant anxiety

depressive symptoms

self-harm

disappearance of personal belongings

extortion of money or property

distribution of humiliating or intimate photos, videos, or audio

insults, threats, sexual jokes or nicknames

any unwanted physical actions—from pushing to hitting.

The document also classifies economic violence as deprivation of belongings, money, documents, or obstruction of access to educational services. This list aims to help educators notice problems before they escalate into systematic bullying.

Schools Must Establish Their Own Response System

One of the key innovations is the introduction of a mandatory internal system for preventing violence. Each educational institution must: approve its own regulation on preventing and counteracting violence, appoint a responsible person for registering reports, provide multiple ways to submit complaints, and organize record-keeping of all reports.

Schools are required to create accessible complaint tools—hotlines, email, physical boxes for paper letters. Reports of suspected violence can now officially be submitted anonymously.

The updated order details exactly how educational institutions should respond to reports of possible violence. Whereas previously the algorithm mostly concerned bullying cases, it now applies to any manifestations of violence against a child.

At the same time, the document not only expands the scope but also clearly defines deadlines, responsible persons, and procedures for interaction with law enforcement and social services.

Anyone Can Report Violence

The document establishes that any participant in the educational process has the right to report a possible case of violence. This can include teachers, students, parents, other staff members, or any witnesses.

In case of suspicion regarding the head of the institution, the complaint is submitted directly to the founder of the institution or the education management body.

Each report must be registered on the day it is received. If submitted on a weekend or holiday, registration is done on the first working day after that. For this purpose, the head of the institution must appoint a responsible person to maintain a paper or electronic log of report registrations.

Only One Day for Initial Response

After registering the report, the head of the educational institution has only one day to review it. If signs of violence are found during the investigation, immediate action is required.

The order explicitly states that no later than three hours after identifying such signs, the head must: stop the violence and prevent its recurrence, inform the child’s parents (except when they are the perpetrators), notify in writing the National Police, the Child Services, and the territorial body of the National Social Service, and if necessary, call emergency medical services.

Additionally, no later than three working days, the head is obliged to convene a special commission to review the situation.

If heads ignore the duty to notify the police about cases of violence, they may be held liable under Part 5 of Article 173-4 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

The Court Establishes Bullying, Not the School

One of the fundamental clarifications of the order concerns the very concept of bullying. The document explicitly states: the fact of bullying is established exclusively by the court. That is, the educational institution’s commission no longer determines whether it was bullying in the legal sense. Its task is different: to assess the circumstances, determine if there were signs of violence, ensure child protection, organize psychological assistance, and develop measures to prevent conflict recurrence.

Thus, the order delineates the competence of educational institutions and judicial authorities.

The document also provides for the possibility of undergoing special programs. If the court recognizes bullying and directs the child to an appropriate program, the head of the educational institution must facilitate its completion. Even without a court decision, the commission may recommend voluntary participation in such a program. Separate provisions are made for support programs for children who have become victims or witnesses of violence.

The Child Has the Right to Be Heard

The mechanism for the child’s participation during the consideration of violence cases is detailed. The commission must ensure the child’s right to express their position according to their age and maturity level. Usually, this happens in the presence of parents and with the participation of a practical psychologist or social pedagogue.

If parents agree, the child may be heard without their presence. Written explanations from the child regarding known circumstances are also allowed. All such explanations must be recorded in the case materials.

Educational Institutions Must Shift from Response to Prevention

A separate section of the order is devoted to violence prevention. The Ministry of Education emphasizes that the fight against bullying should no longer be limited to responding to already committed cases.

Educational institutions must continuously work on creating a safe educational environment and identifying risk factors. Additionally, children should be taught non-violent communication and the development of a culture of dialogue.

Disciplinary Measures Are No Longer Just Punishment

The Procedure for Applying Disciplinary Measures has also been updated. Its main idea is not to punish the offender but to restore a safe environment. The commission determines a set of measures that may include: psychological support for the victimized child, work with the offender to change behavior, assistance to witnesses of violence, consultative support for parents, and preventive measures.

It is especially emphasized that no actions should lead to repeated psychological trauma of children.

Reconciliation of parties is possible only under three conditions: voluntary consent of the victimized child and their parents, absence of risk of repeated violence, and a positive conclusion from a practical psychologist.

Monitoring Will Become Mandatory

Unlike the previous version of the document, the commission must now not only make decisions but also monitor their implementation. If the measures prove ineffective, they must be reviewed and adjusted.

In addition to educators, psychologists, social pedagogues, child services, social service centers, police officers, and other specialists may be involved.

What This Means for Schools

In fact, Order No. 961 requires each educational institution to review internal algorithms for handling cases of violence. Schools must approve new internal regulations, appoint responsible persons, train staff on the new response algorithm, organize various reporting channels, provide psychological support to children, and establish cooperation with police and social services.

Effectively, Order No. 961 forms a new response model where the main focus is not on finding the guilty party but on ensuring the child’s safety and creating an environment where violence is not only properly assessed but also prevented before it escalates into a systemic problem.

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