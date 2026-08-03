Ukrposhta will print personal data on utility payment receipts from August 1 at the request of the NBU

The company stated that such requirements are established by the resolutions of the NBU Board.

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JSC "Ukrposhta" announced that from August 1, personal data of payers will be printed on paper receipts during the payment of utilities and other payments.

As noted by the company, these requirements are established by the resolutions of the NBU Board No. 163 dated 29.07.2022 and No. 103 dated 25.09.2018 (with the latest amendments) and the corresponding instructions approved by them. All providers of financial services (banks, postal operators) are obliged to print client data on paper receipts.

From now on, paper receipts may include:

the full name of the payer;

the registration number of the taxpayer’s account card (RNOKPP);

the full bank card number in case of payment by card or its replenishment.

Ukrposhta stated that it does not agree with these requirements, as it considers them inconsistent with international standards for personal data protection.

The company has already appealed to the National Bank of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada, and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights with a proposal to review these rules.

Meanwhile, as long as the relevant regulations remain in force, the postal operator is obliged to comply with them.

Ukrposhta also explained that clients who have previously provided their RNOKPP when receiving social benefits, "Winter Support," energy-saving lamps, or other services do not need to provide this data again.

However, if the data is missing in the system, the operator will ask to provide it once.

Clients are also advised to dispose of receipts they no longer need. All payment information is stored by JSC "Ukrposhta" electronically in accordance with the law.

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