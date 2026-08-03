A failure occurred in the Reserve+ system: access to electronic military registration documents is limited

For some conscripts, electronic documents are not displayed, and access to the application is unstable.

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On August 3, users widely reported technical problems with the Reserve+ application. Due to the failure, some conscripts cannot log into the system or access their military registration data.

According to users, when opening the application, information does not load, and certain functions remain unavailable. Instead of personal data, an error message appears on the screen.

Specifically, the application displays the notification: "We have a technical problem. Sorry. Please try again."

Currently, many users do not see their data in Reserve+, and system access is unstable.

Due to the failure, citizens are advised to carry paper military registration documents today until the service is fully restored.

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