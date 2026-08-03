Asphalt Melted on Kyiv — Kovel — Yahodyn Highway Due to Heat

Road surface deformation occurred due to high air temperature.

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In Zhytomyr region near the village of Yosypivka, road surface deformation occurred on the M-07 Kyiv — Kovel — Yahodyn highway due to high air temperature.

According to the police, the damage was recorded at the 125 km mark of the highway.

Due to complicated traffic on this section in both directions, detours around the deformation site were made along the shoulder.

Relevant services were called to the scene.

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