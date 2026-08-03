  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / Supreme Court

The Supreme Court defined the scope of the Law "On Administrative Procedure" in disciplinary cases concerning judicial experts

10:29, 3 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Could the Central Expert Qualification Commission conduct disciplinary proceedings after the Law "On Administrative Procedure" came into force?
The Supreme Court defined the scope of the Law "On Administrative Procedure" in disciplinary cases concerning judicial experts
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In legal relations regarding the consideration by the Central Expert Qualification Commission of issues of disciplinary liability of judicial experts after the entry into force of the Law of Ukraine dated February 17, 2022 No. 2073-IX "On Administrative Procedure" and before the introduction of relevant amendments by the Law of Ukraine dated October 10, 2024 No. 4017-IX "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine in Connection with the Adoption of the Law of Ukraine 'On Administrative Procedure'", the Central Expert Qualification Commission did not lose its powers to conduct disciplinary proceedings and continued to exercise them based on the Law of Ukraine dated February 25, 1994 No. 4038-XII "On Judicial Expertise" and the Regulation on the Central Expert Qualification Commission under the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine dated March 3, 2015 No. 301/5 adopted in accordance with it, as well as the certification of judicial experts in the part that does not contradict the principles of the Law of Ukraine "On Administrative Procedure".

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Supreme Court emphasized this while considering case 340/3787/24.

What the dispute was about

A judicial expert was held disciplinarily liable.

The expert appealed the decision of the Central Expert Qualification Commission. In the lawsuit, he requested to recognize as unlawful, null and void, and to cancel the individual act (decision) of the Central Expert Qualification Commission on holding him disciplinarily liable and applying a disciplinary sanction to him.

He argued that after the Law "On Administrative Procedure" came into force, the commission allegedly lost the right to conduct disciplinary proceedings because at that time its powers were defined not by law but by a subordinate act of the Ministry of Justice.

The courts of first and appellate instances dismissed the claim.

They concluded that the commission did not lose its powers, and the expert plaintiff committed a disciplinary offense by deciding matters beyond his qualification.

The Supreme Court agreed with this approach.

Position of the Supreme Court

Paragraphs 3 and 4 of Section IX "Final and Transitional Provisions" of Law No. 2073-IX do not provide for the automatic termination of special legislation or the loss by administrative bodies of their powers until such legislation is brought into compliance with this Law. Until the relevant amendments are made, legislative and subordinate normative legal acts are applied insofar as they do not contradict the principles of Law No. 2073-IX.

Article 14 of the Law of Ukraine dated February 25, 1994 No. 4038-XII "On Judicial Expertise" defined the grounds for disciplinary liability of judicial experts, types of disciplinary offenses and disciplinary sanctions, and authorized the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to determine the procedure for considering issues of disciplinary liability of judicial experts.

The Supreme Court noted that the absence in the Law of Ukraine dated February 25, 1994 No. 4038-XII "On Judicial Expertise" of a direct indication of the Central Expert Qualification Commission as the body authorized to consider disciplinary proceedings does not in itself indicate the absence of legislative consolidation of the relevant discretionary powers.

The introduction of amendments to the Law indicates not the creation of a new body or the granting of new competence to the Central Expert Qualification Commission, but the alignment of the provisions of special legislation with Law No. 2073-IX and clarification of procedural aspects of the implementation of already existing powers.

In legal relations regarding the consideration by the Central Expert Qualification Commission of issues of disciplinary liability of judicial experts after the entry into force of Law No. 2073-IX (December 15, 2023) and before the introduction of relevant amendments by Law No. 4017-IX (November 15, 2024), the commission did not lose its powers to conduct disciplinary proceedings and continued to exercise them based on the Law of Ukraine "On Judicial Expertise" and the Regulation on the Central Expert Qualification Commission under the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine dated March 3, 2015 No. 301/5 in the part that does not contradict the principles of the Law of Ukraine "On Administrative Procedure".

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

A woman asked to stop payments to the mother of a missing serviceman, claiming he is the father of her child: what the court decided

09:06, 4 August 2026
A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

14:09, 4 August 2026
The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

The widow of a soldier shot by his commander was denied document processing for receiving assistance: why this is illegal

10:47, 3 August 2026
Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

Former spouses could not divide a three-story store: disability of one co-owner was decisive

14:41, 3 August 2026
The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

The Ministry of Health Updated the Rules for Inpatient Facilities: What Will Change for Doctors and Patients

10:00, 4 August 2026
Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

Man died, but the loan remained: how the phrase "at his discretion" cost the wife $1.1 million: Supreme Court's position

07:30, 4 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Judge Serhiy Chekhov from Kyiv region was reprimanded for inaccurate information in declarations

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice held Judge Serhiy Chekhov of the Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region (seconded from the Milove District Court of Luhansk region) accountable for disciplinary responsibility.

Fines will be imposed without warning: The Committee supported fines up to 170 thousand for Russian music, but still does not know how the fine amount will be determined

The Committee supported the introduction of fines up to 170 thousand hryvnias for Russian music without warning and without clear criteria for determining the sanction.

The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss judge Valentyna Chorna of the Zboriv District Court due to systematic violations during case hearings

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice applied a disciplinary sanction to Valentyna Chorna in the form of a submission for dismissal from the judge position.

The Supreme Supreme Court Acquitted the Driver Who Hit a Patrol Officer: A Traffic Accident Without Direct Intent Cannot Be Considered an Attack on a Police Officer

The Supreme Court clarified when a traffic accident involving a police officer does not fall under liability for intentional bodily harm to a law enforcement officer.

Living Abroad but Holding a Ukrainian Passport: Can the State Tax Service Withhold a Percentage of Income?

The Tax Service explained that if a citizen is a tax non-resident of Ukraine and receives income only abroad, there is no obligation to file a declaration in their home country.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]