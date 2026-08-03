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"Combat" payments of 100 thousand hryvnias for accountants: the SBI reported new suspicions in a military unit

11:23, 3 August 2026
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In total, from August 2023 to October 2024, the amount of unjustified payments amounted to almost 4 million hryvnias.
"Combat" payments of 100 thousand hryvnias for accountants: the SBI reported new suspicions in a military unit
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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation reported new suspicions against the former head of the financial and economic service of one of the military units in the Zaporizhzhia direction and ten accountants suspected of illegally receiving additional payments intended for servicemen directly participating in combat operations.

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According to the investigation, the financial and economic service of the military unit actually operated in the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Despite this, its head entered false information into official documents claiming that the accounting staff allegedly performed combat tasks in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Based on these documents, the accountants received an additional monthly reward of 100 thousand hryvnias, intended for military personnel on the front line.

According to the SBI, each of the ten accountants was illegally credited with amounts ranging from 100 to over 500 thousand hryvnias. The total amount of unjustified payments for the period from August 2023 to October 2024 reached almost 4 million hryvnias.

Separately, law enforcement established that one of the financial service employees, taking advantage of the lack of proper control, embezzled an additional 7.4 million hryvnias intended for payments to servicemen. For this crime, the court has already sentenced him to eight years in prison.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators notified the scheme participants of new and clarified suspicions. The former head of the financial and economic service is charged with negligent attitude towards military service, embezzlement of property through abuse of official position, and official forgery. Ten accountants are suspected of embezzling property on an especially large scale through abuse of official position.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicions against the commander of a military unit from Chernihiv region and three of his subordinates, who, according to the investigation, organized a scheme for illegal receipt of payments by servicemen who allegedly stood guard at a fictitious "command post".

The commander created a separate headquarters on paper, which included 14 soldiers. In fact, they did not perform official duties but received 2 thousand hryvnias for each "shift" for almost a year. Part of the money was handed over to the scheme organizers.

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