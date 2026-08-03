The Ambassadors' Meeting — 2026 has started in Kyiv: Andriy Sybyha named the main priorities

This year's Ambassadors' Meeting is dedicated to restoring peace and strengthening Ukraine's role in the world.

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The Ambassadors' Meeting — 2026 has started in Kyiv, which this year is dedicated to Ukraine’s key foreign policy priorities — restoring peace and strengthening Ukrainian leadership. This was reported by Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybyha.

According to the head of the MFA, together with the Ukrainian diplomatic corps, participants of the Ambassadors' Meeting — 2026 visited the site of Russian strikes in the Lukyanivka area and also honored the memory of fallen heroes at Independence Square.

The events were also joined by the honorary guest of this year’s meeting — Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popșoi, who was accompanied by Ukrainian diplomats.

Andriy Sybyha emphasized that it is extremely important for every Ukrainian ambassador to see with their own eyes the consequences of Russian aggression in order to continue being a strong voice of Ukraine in their host countries and international organizations.

According to the MFA head, the main theme of the Ambassadors' Meeting — 2026 is the restoration of peace and Ukraine’s leadership. The minister expressed hope that the conference’s working sessions will be productive and meaningful.

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