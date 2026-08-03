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Abu Dhabi Creates the World's First AI Judicial Platform

12:17, 3 August 2026
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The system will assist judges and lawyers in reviewing cases, but final decisions will be made by humans.
Abu Dhabi Creates the World's First AI Judicial Platform
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The Abu Dhabi authorities announced the creation of the world’s first integrated judicial platform with artificial intelligence. The system is designed to assist judges and lawyers during case reviews, speed up judicial procedures, and improve work accuracy; however, as the developers emphasize, final decisions will be made by humans.

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The project is being implemented by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in cooperation with the Government Development Department.

AI will operate only under human supervision

According to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the platform is created to support the process of making judicial and legal decisions using artificial intelligence.

At the same time, all recommendations and results produced by the system will be subject to mandatory human control and verification. It is expected that this will increase the efficiency of judicial procedures and ensure greater accuracy and consistency in the judicial system’s work.

Launch to begin as early as September

The joint steering committee of the project, chaired by the Deputy Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department Yousef Said Al-Abri, reviewed the launch plan of the new platform at all stages of the judicial process.

The first implementation phase is planned to start in September. Subsequently, the system will be integrated gradually over 18 months, emirates247 reports.

Why the new system is being created

According to Al-Abri, the creation of the innovative judicial platform aligns with the vision of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, regarding the development of innovation and the implementation of advanced technologies to improve public services.

He also noted that the goal is to modernize the judicial system according to the highest international standards and accelerate the adoption of "smart justice" technologies.

What will change after the platform is implemented

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department expects that the new AI platform will provide a comprehensive set of modern digital solutions to modernize judicial processes and simplify procedures.

By using artificial intelligence at various stages of judicial review, the system is expected to contribute to faster case resolution, increased accuracy and quality of judicial procedures, as well as further digital transformation of the judiciary in accordance with high standards of efficiency and reliability.

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