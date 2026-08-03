Contract or Mobilization: What Are the Main Differences and What They Have in Common

What are the service conditions, social guarantees, and opportunities provided for mobilized personnel and contract servicemen.

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During martial law, Ukrainians can join the Defense Forces through two main ways — mobilization or contract. Both options involve fulfilling military duty, but differ in the procedure for joining service, the ability to choose a unit, service conditions, and certain social guarantees.

We explain the differences between contract and mobilization, the advantages of contract service, and what is common between both forms of military service.

Contract and Mobilization: What Is the Main Difference

One of the key differences is that contract service allows you to independently choose a specific unit and position according to your skills, experience, interests, and professional aspirations. Additionally, a contract can be signed without visiting the territorial recruitment and social support center.

In contrast, servicemen called up during mobilization, after training, are assigned to the military unit that most needs personnel at the time of staffing.

What Contracts Can Be Signed in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Previously, contracts were signed for a period from one to five years, and for military aviation pilots — up to ten years.

The Ministry of Defense has introduced contracts with clearly defined service terms — from 10 to 24 months. Among them are:

infantry-assault;

combat;

basic.

For servicemen who were discharged during martial law, there is an option to sign a contract for six months.

Separately, from 2025, the "Contract 18–24" program is in effect, allowing young people aged 18 to 25 who are not subject to mobilization call-up to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There are also separate contracts available for individuals aged 60, as well as for foreigners and stateless persons.

Requirements for Candidates for Contract Service

To sign a contract, a candidate must meet established requirements, including:

being fit for military service according to medical indicators;

having an adequate level of physical fitness (if necessary);

being psychologically resilient to stressful situations;

having a basic general education.

When Mobilized Servicemen Are Discharged

Persons called up for military service during mobilization serve until they are discharged to the reserve according to the decree of the President of Ukraine after the end of martial law or for other grounds provided by law.

Individual reasons for discharge may include health status, family circumstances, and other grounds defined by law.

Is It Possible to Switch from Mobilization to Contract

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that a serviceman serving under mobilization call-up who meets the candidate requirements can sign a contract at any stage of service.

To do this, it is necessary to submit a report and undergo the appropriate formalities. After that, the serviceman continues service in the same military unit, but under contract terms and with the corresponding package of guarantees.

What Contract and Mobilization Have in Common

Despite different procedures for joining service, mobilized personnel and contract servicemen have the same rights and obligations during military service.

In particular, they:

receive monetary, material, and food supplies;

undergo military training;

participate in combat missions;

receive military ranks;

can be appointed to command positions;

after acquiring the status of combatants, enjoy the same benefits.

What Are the Advantages of Contract Service

Among the main advantages of contract service, the Ministry of Defense names:

payments upon signing the first contract;

preferential loan under the "єОселя" program at 3%, which has already been used by over 10,000 servicemen;

preferential "єОселя" loan at 0% for servicemen who fulfilled the conditions of the "Contract 18–24";

compensation for housing rental expenses and financial assistance when relocating;

the opportunity to plan and build a military career.

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