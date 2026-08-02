Pension Supplement in August: Which Pensioners Will Receive up to 570 Hryvnias

The Pension Fund automatically calculates age-related pension supplements ranging from 300 to 570 hryvnias, but not all pensioners are entitled to them.

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In August, some Ukrainian pensioners may receive an additional monthly pension payment. However, only those who meet the conditions established by law are entitled to such a supplement.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine automatically grants a monthly compensatory payment to pensioners who have reached the ages of 70, 75, or 80.

The amount of this supplement depends on age:

300 hryvnias — after reaching 70 years;

456 hryvnias — after reaching 75 years;

570 hryvnias — after reaching 80 years.

The age compensation is assigned regardless of the type of pension — whether by age, disability, or length of service.

At the same time, not everyone can receive it. One of the main conditions is that the total amount of the pension payment together with supplements, increases, and other additional payments must not exceed 10,340.35 hryvnias.

That is why this supplement is most often available to pensioners who receive a relatively low pension and meet the established criteria after reaching the respective age.

Is it necessary to apply to the Pension Fund?

It is not necessary to submit an application for the age-related supplement. The Pension Fund automatically calculates it from the day the pensioner reaches 70, 75, or 80 years old.

If the birthday does not fall on the first day of the month, the first payment is calculated proportionally to the number of days remaining until the end of the month.

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