The Government Set Deadlines for Reviewing Applications and Allowed Men to Renew Mobilization Deferments Through Administrative Service Centers

Military conscripts gained the right to reissue a deferment on another legal basis without losing their current status until the commission's decision.

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By Resolution No. 978 dated July 29, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers amended the Procedure for conscription during mobilization. The document effectively eliminates one of the biggest gaps – from now on, military conscripts will be able to reissue a deferment on another legal basis without the risk of losing the current deferment status while their documents are being reviewed.

Previously, the legislation did not directly regulate the situation when a person already had a deferment, but during its validity another legal basis arose, as provided by Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization." Because of this, there were concerns that during the processing of a new deferment, the previous one might lose its validity before the commission’s decision was made.

The current deferment will remain valid until a new decision is made

From now on, a military conscript who has another legal basis for a deferment has the right to submit an application for its reissuance. At the same time, submitting the application no longer suspends the validity of the current deferment. Until the commission makes a decision regarding the new deferment, the previous one will remain valid.

The previous deferment will automatically lose validity only when the information is entered into the Unified State Register of conscripts, military personnel, and reservists. Thus, the legislator eliminated the situation where a person could be left without any deferment solely due to the reissuance procedure.

What happens in case of refusal

The resolution also provides an additional guarantee. If the commission refuses to reissue the deferment, the current deferment will not be canceled and will continue to be valid until the expiration of the established period.

Moreover, if during electronic verification the state registers do not confirm the right to reissue, this will also not affect the already valid deferment – it will remain unchanged.

Reissuance can also be done through CNAPs

The document expands the possibilities for electronic service provision. Now, through administrative service centers using the "Diia" portal, applications can be submitted not only for the initial receipt of a deferment but also for its reissuance on another legal basis.

When submitting an application, the system will automatically verify: the person’s military registration status, the presence of a valid deferment, and information from state registers necessary for reviewing the application.

At the same time, a new application can also be submitted if less than 30 calendar days remain until the expiration of the current deferment.

Review periods have been changed

The resolution also clarifies procedural deadlines. In particular: the commission must review documents within seven working days from the date of registration of the application by the Territorial Conscription and Mobilization Center (TCMC), the total decision-making period cannot exceed 15 working days from the date of application registration, and specific notification deadlines for the applicant are also adjusted to calendar or working days depending on the procedural action.

The procedure for booking has also been clarified. The issuance of deferments for reserved employees of state authorities, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations has been regulated, as well as the specifics of interaction with the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence agencies.

In case of dismissal or transfer of an official who used the relevant deferment, the state body is obliged to notify the respective territorial recruitment and social support center or the security service or intelligence agency within one day to cancel the deferment.

Resolution No. 978 eliminates one of the most problematic gaps in the deferment issuance procedure. From now on, military conscripts can change the basis for a deferment without the risk of losing their current status while documents are being reviewed, and the process is gradually integrated with electronic services and state registers.

This approach aims to minimize cases where a person was left without legal protection due to formal procedural features until a new commission decision was made.

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