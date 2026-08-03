  1. In Ukraine

The product turned out to be more expensive at the checkout: what rights does the buyer have in such a situation

08:45, 3 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The law obliges the seller to sell the product at the price indicated on the price tag, even if a different price is registered at the checkout.
The product turned out to be more expensive at the checkout: what rights does the buyer have in such a situation
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Buyers often face situations where the price of a product on the shelf does not match the price charged at the checkout. In such cases, sellers often explain the difference by saying they have not yet had time to replace the price tags after updating the price. At the same time, the legislation clearly defines consumers' rights in such situations. The State Consumer Service reminded at what price the store is obliged to sell the product and what to do if the buyer is refused this.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

At what price the store must sell the product

The State Consumer Service regularly receives complaints from consumers about violations of their rights when purchasing goods. One of the most common problems is cases when the price indicated on the price tag does not match the one the buyer sees on the fiscal receipt or hears during payment at the checkout.

According to Article 633 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, the sale of goods in stores is carried out under the terms of a public contract. This means that the seller has no right to refuse the buyer the sale of the product if it is available, and the product with the indicated price on the shelf is a public offer to conclude a purchase and sale agreement.

Before purchasing the product, the seller is obliged to provide the consumer with complete, reliable, and timely information about it. One of the key components of such information is its price, as it allows the buyer to make an informed choice.

If the product is displayed in the sales area with a certain price, the seller is obliged to sell it at that price. This requirement is also provided for in paragraph 16 of the Rules for Retail Trade in Food Products, approved by the order of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine dated July 11, 2003, No. 185.

What to do if a different price is announced at the checkout

If the buyer is told a higher price at the checkout and is explained that the staff have not yet updated the price tags, the consumer has the right to demand the sale of the product at the price indicated on the price tag.

The agency emphasized that internal store issues related to price changes or staff work should not affect the buyer’s rights.

How to protect your rights

If the store refuses to sell the product at the price indicated on the price tag, experts advise:

  • if possible, document the violation with photos or videos;
  • record the name of the business entity and the store address;
  • file a complaint with the territorial body of the State Consumer Service.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and on Google News SUD.UA, as well as on our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

23:30, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]