The product turned out to be more expensive at the checkout: what rights does the buyer have in such a situation

The law obliges the seller to sell the product at the price indicated on the price tag, even if a different price is registered at the checkout.

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Buyers often face situations where the price of a product on the shelf does not match the price charged at the checkout. In such cases, sellers often explain the difference by saying they have not yet had time to replace the price tags after updating the price. At the same time, the legislation clearly defines consumers' rights in such situations. The State Consumer Service reminded at what price the store is obliged to sell the product and what to do if the buyer is refused this.

At what price the store must sell the product

The State Consumer Service regularly receives complaints from consumers about violations of their rights when purchasing goods. One of the most common problems is cases when the price indicated on the price tag does not match the one the buyer sees on the fiscal receipt or hears during payment at the checkout.

According to Article 633 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, the sale of goods in stores is carried out under the terms of a public contract. This means that the seller has no right to refuse the buyer the sale of the product if it is available, and the product with the indicated price on the shelf is a public offer to conclude a purchase and sale agreement.

Before purchasing the product, the seller is obliged to provide the consumer with complete, reliable, and timely information about it. One of the key components of such information is its price, as it allows the buyer to make an informed choice.

If the product is displayed in the sales area with a certain price, the seller is obliged to sell it at that price. This requirement is also provided for in paragraph 16 of the Rules for Retail Trade in Food Products, approved by the order of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine dated July 11, 2003, No. 185.

What to do if a different price is announced at the checkout

If the buyer is told a higher price at the checkout and is explained that the staff have not yet updated the price tags, the consumer has the right to demand the sale of the product at the price indicated on the price tag.

The agency emphasized that internal store issues related to price changes or staff work should not affect the buyer’s rights.

How to protect your rights

If the store refuses to sell the product at the price indicated on the price tag, experts advise:

if possible, document the violation with photos or videos;

record the name of the business entity and the store address;

file a complaint with the territorial body of the State Consumer Service.

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