A 510 hryvnia fine for one mistake at an intersection: what drivers need to know

Traffic rules prohibit entering an intersection during a traffic jam even on a green traffic light, and a fine is provided for violation.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A green traffic light does not always mean that the driver can continue moving. In some cases, entering an intersection is prohibited, and violating this requirement threatens a fine.

Clause 16.4 of the Traffic Rules prohibits entering any intersection if there is a traffic jam ahead. That is, even if the traffic light shows a green signal, the driver must assess the road situation. If due to the traffic jam the car cannot leave the intersection, starting to move is prohibited.

If a driver enters an intersection when there is no space ahead for further movement, after the traffic light changes, their vehicle may remain in the intersection and obstruct the movement of vehicles that have received a green signal. Because of this, traffic jams occur at intersections, and sometimes movement is blocked in several directions at once.

That is why before entering, the driver must make sure that they can pass through the intersection without obstacles.

Violation of intersection passage rules entails administrative responsibility. According to part 2 of article 122 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, such a violation is punishable by a fine of 510 hryvnias.

Previously, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote when drivers are allowed to use the sound signal.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.