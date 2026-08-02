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To the shelter — only the essentials: how to properly pack an emergency bag

10:55, 2 August 2026
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During an air raid alert, it is important to have a pre-prepared backpack with documents, medicines, water, and other essential items for shelter.
To the shelter — only the essentials: how to properly pack an emergency bag
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At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, many Ukrainians went down to shelters with large backpacks. People took several liters of water, food supplies for several days, blankets, change of clothes, dozens of small items "just in case." This was understandable: no one knew how long the shelling would last and when it would be possible to return home.

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In the fifth year of the war, the situation has changed. Most air raid alerts last from several tens of minutes to a few hours, so the main rule today is not to pack as many things as possible, but to take only what is really needed and will not hinder quick access to the shelter.

Experts advise preparing a small backpack or bag that will always be kept near the apartment exit. It should be light so that it can be grabbed in a few seconds.

What to put in such a backpack:

  • documents or their copies in a waterproof bag (passport, identification code, children’s birth certificates);
  • power bank and phone charging cable;
  • fully charged mobile phone;
  • a small bottle of drinking water (0.5–1 liter);
  • a light snack that keeps well (bar, cookies, nuts, dried fruits);
  • necessary medications that the person takes regularly;
  • minimal set for children or pets, if any;
  • flashlight with spare batteries or rechargeable;
  • wet wipes, paper tissues, antiseptic;
  • a small amount of cash and bank cards;
  • spare set of keys.

What is no longer worth carrying

Experience of recent years has shown that there is no need to take several blankets each time (one is enough), large food supplies, pots, dishes, heavy bottles of water, or change of clothes for several days. Such items only slow down evacuation and create inconveniences in the shelter.

Every few months, it is worth reviewing your emergency bag: charge the power bank, replace expired medications, check the expiration dates of food, and make sure that documents and charging cables remain in place.

During an air raid alert, do not waste precious minutes searching for the "perfect set." If the backpack is already packed and the phone is charged, the best solution is to get to the nearest shelter as quickly as possible. The speed of response is much more important than the number of items a person takes with them.

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