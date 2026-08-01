Almost 1.2 million applications: document submission for university admission in Ukraine has ended – what’s next

After the competitive selection, applicants will find out whether they have received a place under the state or regional order.

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On August 1 at 18:00, the stage of submitting applications for admission to bachelor’s and medical master’s programs ended. This year, applicants created a record number of electronic accounts over the past five years, and the total number of submitted applications exceeded the 2020 figure.

Almost 1.2 million applications submitted

The Ministry of Education and Science reported that this year applicants created 512,912 electronic accounts for admission to professional, specialized pre-higher, and higher education. At the same time, 242,666 people who registered electronic accounts submitted at least one confirmed application for admission to bachelor’s and medical master’s programs.

In total, 1,189,960 applications were registered for higher education. The Ministry noted that the final number may change after processing applications submitted in the last hours.

The Ministry of Education and Science announced record figures

According to the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Mykola Trofymenko, this year a record number of electronic accounts and applications were created over the past five years.

He also noted that the total number of applications exceeded the 2020 figure, despite the fact that now one applicant can submit up to 10 applications instead of 15. According to him, this indicates a high demand for higher education in Ukraine. The final results of the admission campaign can be assessed after recommendations are provided and enrollment is completed.

When applicants will receive recommendations

After the application submission stage ends, the competitive selection phase continues.

No later than August 6, applicants will receive recommendations for enrollment in places funded by the state or regional order or for tuition paid by individuals or legal entities. This information will be available in electronic accounts.

After receiving the recommendation, it is necessary to confirm the choice of the place of study and fulfill the enrollment requirements set by the educational institution by 18:00 on August 11.

Enrollment of applicants to budget and contract places must take place no later than August 13.

The Ministry recommends regularly checking electronic accounts, monitoring the status of applications and messages from educational institutions to avoid missing important stages of the admission campaign.

What opportunities remain for applicants from temporarily occupied territories

The Ministry reminded that some higher education institutions may announce additional admission sessions for vacant contract places. The first such session can start no earlier than September 1, and enrollment must be completed no later than October 15.

Applicants from temporarily occupied territories who did not take the national multidisciplinary test and did not register for an interview are advised to contact the educational center "Education-Ukraine" and the admissions committee of the higher education institution to clarify the possibility of admission within the current campaign. At the same time, the decision to conduct additional enrollment is made independently by each university.

The Ministry noted that autumn additional enrollments are conducted only for contract-based education, and subsequent transfer to budget places is not guaranteed.

If admission this year was unsuccessful, educational centers will help restore necessary documents, complete obtaining full general secondary education in Ukraine, and prepare for next year’s admission campaign.

"Winter Admission" project planned to expand

The Ministry also reminded that in 2026 an experimental "Winter Admission" project was launched, which provides free education in a zero course to prepare for admission.

This year, more than 2,000 applications were submitted to the program, and among those who successfully completed the training, 154 people were from temporarily occupied territories. The Ministry plans to continue and scale this project to help youth from TOT catch up on educational losses and prepare for admission to Ukrainian universities.

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