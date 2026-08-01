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Plagiarism is being investigated in the doctoral dissertation of the Lithuanian Prime Minister – what is known

20:53, 1 August 2026
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The ISM University Ethics Committee is to make a decision by the end of September regarding the complaint about the head of government's academic work.
Plagiarism is being investigated in the doctoral dissertation of the Lithuanian Prime Minister – what is known
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The ISM University of Management and Economics will begin reviewing a complaint regarding possible academic ethics violations in the doctoral dissertation of the Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius. The committee’s conclusions are expected by the end of September.

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The ISM University of Management and Economics in Lithuania is investigating a possible breach of academic ethics by Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius.

As reported by LRT citing a university statement, the ISM Ethics Committee decided to consider a complaint submitted to the institution by the Office of the Ombudsman for Academic Ethics and Procedures. The complaint concerns possible violations in the doctoral dissertation of the head of government.

The university emphasized that all issues related to academic ethics of students and graduates are handled according to uniform procedures regardless of position or social status.

The final decision will be made after evaluating all information collected during the investigation.

According to current regulations, the decision must be made within 30 calendar days, excluding the summer holiday period. The university expects to publish the results of the review by the end of September.

According to LRT, recently discussions about possible plagiarism in Mindaugas Sinkevičius’s doctoral dissertation have intensified both in society and among political opposition representatives.

The Prime Minister himself has repeatedly denied the plagiarism accusations.

Mindaugas Sinkevičius obtained a master’s degree in marketing and management from ISM University in 2009. He defended his doctoral dissertation at the same institution in 2015.

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