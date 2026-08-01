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Italy shaken by the strongest earthquake in 40 years – dozens injured

20:17, 1 August 2026
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A magnitude 4.7 tremor exceeded the previous record and caused a prolonged seismic swarm.
Italy shaken by the strongest earthquake in 40 years – dozens injured
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A magnitude 4.7 earthquake occurred in the resort town of Pozzuoli near Naples. This is the strongest underground tremor in the region in the last 40 years. After the main earthquake, dozens of aftershocks were recorded, at least 21 people were injured, two of whom are in critical condition. This was reported by the Italian publication ANSA.

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According to seismographs, this is the strongest underground tremor since the return of the bradyseism phenomenon to this region, as well as the most powerful earthquake in the last 40 years. It exceeded the previous record tremor of magnitude 4.6, which occurred on June 30, 2025.

The underground tremors were strong and felt not only in Pozzuoli but also in areas of Naples located near the coast of the Phlegraean Fields.

After the magnitude 4.7 earthquake, a seismic swarm began in the region. There are currently no signs of its cessation.

Seismologists recorded at least 30 aftershocks of varying strength. The strongest of them, magnitude 3.8, occurred around 10:00 PM. The last registered tremor of magnitude 1.6 was recorded at 00:03.

Due to repeated underground tremors, many residents of Pozzuoli decided to spend the night outside their homes, fearing new earthquakes.

Following a meeting of the Crisis Headquarters chaired by the head of the Civil Protection Department Fabio Ciciliano, it was reported that at least 21 people were injured as a result of the earthquake.

Two of the injured are in critical condition.

The Civil Protection Department, together with local authorities, continues to monitor the situation in the Phlegraean Fields. For people who cannot return home, 185 places have been arranged at the "Palatrinkone" reception center in Pozzuoli.

The city of Pozzuoli suffered the greatest damage. Part of a building wall collapsed on Via Pergolesi street. Large tuff debris fell on parked cars and damaged them. There are no reports of deaths or injuries as a result of this collapse.

Several building facades were also damaged in the city. In addition, several cornice and plaster collapses were recorded between Pozzuoli and the Bagnoli district. According to preliminary information, these incidents also did not cause injuries.

After the earthquake, the prefect of Naples Michele di Bari held consultations with the mayors of Pozzuoli and Bacoli and convened the Rescue Coordination Center to assess the situation both in the Phlegraean Fields area and in Naples itself.

 

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