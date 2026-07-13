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Keir Starmer: After Ceasefire, Forces of 25 Countries Are Ready to Deploy in Ukraine

21:49, 13 July 2026
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Keir Starmer also stated the need to continue economic pressure on Russia.
Keir Starmer: After Ceasefire, Forces of 25 Countries Are Ready to Deploy in Ukraine
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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on July 13, announced that Britain together with its allies has completed the preparation of a plan to deploy multinational forces in Ukraine after achieving a sustainable ceasefire.

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According to him, 25 countries have already joined this initiative.

“We have a clear plan that we have developed regarding the deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine. 25 nations are participating in this, and they are ready literally within a few days of a stable ceasefire to deploy. This deployment was approved here in Paris in January, and we have very solid support for these measures,” he said.

Starmer also stated the need to continue economic pressure on Russia.

“We must increase pressure on Russia, particularly by advancing sanctions,” he said.

Starmer added that the Kremlin will not achieve its goals, and negotiations can only begin after establishing a sustainable ceasefire and with reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

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