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Ukraine Will Receive Licenses to Produce French Air Defense Missiles and Will Buy 16 Rafale Fighters, — Macron

21:10, 13 July 2026
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The first French aircraft are expected to start flying in Ukraine in 2028–2029.
Ukraine Will Receive Licenses to Produce French Air Defense Missiles and Will Buy 16 Rafale Fighters, — Macron
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French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France has decided to grant Ukraine a licence to produce Aster missiles, which are used in SAMP/T air defence systems. He made the announcement at a press conference following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on 13 July.

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"President Trump has already announced a decision to allow the production of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems. We, for our part, have decided on licensed production of Aster missiles, which are used in the SAMP/T systems that France develops jointly with Italy. Several other countries have also made similar decisions regarding licence transfers," Macron said.

He also announced that Ukraine will purchase 16 Rafale fighters. The first French aircraft are expected to begin flying in Ukraine in 2028–2029.

According to Macron, pilot training will begin in the coming months.

 

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