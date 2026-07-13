In Poltava region, a 52-year-old photographer was convicted of corrupting girls

In Kremenchuk, a children's photographer, a Russian citizen, was convicted for years of corrupting and sexually exploiting girls under the guise of professional photography.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Poltava region, a 52-year-old man who engaged in professional photography of children stood trial. According to the prosecutor's office, he was found guilty of lewd acts involving girls aged 13 to 15, as well as creating child pornographic content.

The investigation established that the convicted man is a Russian citizen who had a permanent residence permit in Ukraine. In Kremenchuk, he actively engaged in photo and video shooting, regularly worked in educational institutions, and filmed children's events, which gave him constant access to minors.

As a result of the criminal actions of the suspect, three girls were harmed, two of whom he began corrupting much earlier. To produce the prohibited content, the man properly equipped his own apartment and working photo studio. The obtained pornographic materials were partially distributed by the offender through the social network "VKontakte," which is banned in Ukraine.

In 2023, searches were conducted at the Russian man's home and workplace, during which more than 40 video files with intimate material involving teenagers were found. That same year, his case was sent to court.

"During the trial, the accused and his cohabitant attempted to influence one of the victims," the prosecutor's office added.

The court has now found the man guilty of crimes under seven articles of the Criminal Code as they were in force at the time of the offenses:

recruitment of a person for exploitation using deception and the vulnerable state of a minor and a young child – parts 2, 3 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (edition from 12.01.2006);

satisfaction of sexual passion in an unnatural way with threat of physical violence and using a helpless state – part 3 of Article 153 (edition from 01.06.2010);

sexual intercourse with a person who has not reached sexual maturity – part 1 of Article 155 (edition from 25.09.2008);

committing lewd acts against a person under sixteen and young children – parts 1, 2 of Article 156 (edition from 25.09.2008);

intentional possession and distribution of child pornography – part 4 of Article 301 (edition from 18.02.2021);

intentional possession of child pornography without intent to sell or distribute – part 1 of Article 301-1;

maintaining places of prostitution involving young children – part 4 of Article 302.

By court decision, the offender was sentenced to 11 years in prison. In addition, he was banned for three years from publishing any photo and video materials online and deprived of the right to work with minors and engage in photographic activities for 18 years.

The convicted man fully agreed with the charges and admitted his guilt. Until the verdict officially takes effect, the suspect will remain in custody in a detention facility.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.