The process of verifying military registration data has changed for applicants

Automatic verification will be launched after the applicant submits the first application through the electronic cabinet.

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During the 2026 admission campaign, automatic verification of military registration documents began to operate through the interaction of the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (UDEBO) and the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Those Subject to Military Service, and Reservists "Oberig".

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, introduced a new mechanism aimed at simplifying the admission procedure. After submitting the first application through the electronic cabinet, the system will independently verify the applicant's information without the need to additionally submit military registration documents in most cases. The innovation is intended to reduce the processing time of applications, decrease the number of manual checks for educational institutions, and simplify the work of admission committees.

Verification of military registration documents will be launched after the applicant submits the first application through the electronic cabinet. The system will generate a request to the Ministry of Defense register and transfer the verification result to UDEBO.

If necessary, the educational institution will be able to manually re-launch the verification through the "Verify MRD" function in UDEBO.

Automatic verification will be carried out during the fulfillment of enrollment requirements for:

male citizens of Ukraine aged 17 and older;

female citizens of Ukraine aged 17 and older who enter based on NQF levels 5, 6, or 7 and have obtained education in medical specialties according to conditions defined by law.

The verification is considered successful if the system issues one of the following statuses:

"MRD confirmed";

"person removed from military registration";

"person deregistered";

"no MRD requirement" — the person is identified as not requiring a military registration document.

If the system shows the status "In verification process" or "System error," the applicant is advised to wait.

If the status does not change within three days, it is necessary to contact the electronic cabinet support service at [email protected]. The email subject should indicate "MRD Verification" and include a scanned copy of the military registration document.

In case the system reports the absence of the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), errors in personal data, or inability to identify the person, the educational institution must verify the correctness of the data entered into UDEBO and re-initiate the verification.

Applicants from temporarily occupied territories who have confirmed special admission conditions in UDEBO do not need to successfully pass the military registration document verification for enrollment.

At the same time, the relocation of such applicants must occur after October 1 of the year preceding admission — that is, after October 1, 2025.

As previously reported by Sudovo-Yurydychna Hazeta, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine updated the admission conditions to higher education institutions for 2026. The changes are primarily aimed at supporting applicants from frontline regions and temporarily occupied territories, as well as concern remote entrance examinations, distribution of budget places, and admission to master's programs.