Air Conditioner in the Heat Can Significantly Increase Electricity Bills: How Much an Hour of Cooling Costs

The most economical option is to maintain a cool temperature in the apartment, rather than cooling a space that has already warmed up.

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During hot weather, air conditioners help Ukrainians cool their homes; however, their operation increases electricity consumption and impacts household bills.

As experts explain, if a device consumes 0.5 kW/h, one hour of operation costs 2.16 hryvnias. For 8 hours of use, this equates to 17.28 hryvnias, and for a month of daily 8-hour operation, the cost rises to 518.4 hryvnias. If the air conditioner runs continuously for a month, expenses will amount to 1296 hryvnias.

For a more powerful air conditioner consuming 0.8 kW/h, one hour of operation costs 3.45 hryvnias. This translates to 27.65 hryvnias for 8 hours, 829.44 hryvnias for a month of 8-hour daily use, and 2073.6 hryvnias for continuous operation throughout the month, including the night tariff.

An air conditioner consuming 1 kW/h will incur even higher costs. One hour of operation will cost 4.32 hryvnias, 8 hours will cost 34.56 hryvnias, and a month of daily 8-hour use will amount to 1036.8 hryvnias. With continuous operation, expenses could reach 2592 hryvnias.

It is also noted that many Ukrainians use air conditioners incorrectly. A common mistake is to switch on the device only when the apartment is already excessively hot. Frequent switching off and restarting cause the compressor to work at full power. It is more efficient to maintain a room temperature of 24–26 degrees, rather than cooling a home after it has warmed up to 30 degrees.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", some European countries impose liability for condensate dripping from air conditioners onto pavements, building facades, or passers-by. Ukraine also planned to introduce fines for such violations.