How to Quickly Contact the Darnytskyi District Court of Kyiv: Complete Phone Directory

Darnytskyi District Court of Kyiv: phone numbers of judges and offices at two addresses.

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Citizens, lawyers, and participants in court proceedings may find the current phone directory for the Darnytskyi District Court of Kyiv useful. It contains contact details for judges, court administration, offices, and other structural units of the court.

The directory includes phone numbers for judges, court administration, offices, the archive, the IT department, the personnel and human resources department, as well as other structural units. Contacts are listed separately for the court premises at 5-A Oleksandra Koshytsia Street and 7/13 Sevastopolska Street.

Phone Directory

Judges

Darnytskyi District Court of Kyiv Premises 5-A Oleksandra Koshytsia Street

O.R. Luzhetska — office 102, (044) 298-58-30

S.V. Kulyk — office 107, (044) 298-58-31

M.O. Zastavenko — office 113, (044) 298-58-33

O.V. Yakusik — office 119, (044) 298-58-34, +38 (050) 710-54-77

K.V. Shapovalova — office 123, (044) 298-58-35, +38 (095) 647-39-96

A.M. Korenyuk — office 117, (044) 298-58-36

office 110 — (044) 298-58-44

L.M. Osipenko — office 118, (044) 298-58-37

F.A. Kaliushko — office 120, (044) 298-58-38

V.M. Markelova — office 127, (044) 298-58-39, +38 (063) 887-69-19

T.O. Trusova — office 124, (044) 298-58-41, +38 (063) 180-27-97

O.M. Kolesnyk — office 205, (044) 298-58-42

O.S. Husak — office 212, (044) 298-58-44

V.L. Kotvytskyi — office 212, (044) 298-58-45

R.V. Kotenko — office 214, (044) 298-58-46, +38 (063) 671-96-44

office 216 — (044) 298-58-47

O.F. Syrbul — office 221, (044) 298-58-48, +38 (063) 934-60-70

L.V. Komarevceva — office 223, (044) 298-58-49

Darnytskyi District Court of Kyiv Premises 7/13 Sevastopolska Street

P.I. Zaruba — office 1, (044) 298-58-54

T.V. Shchasna — office 10, (044) 298-58-57

O.M. Prosalova — office 14, (044) 298-58-59

M.S. Bondarenko — office 15, (044) 298-58-60, +38 (098) 750-55-99

O.Yu. Rudyuk — office 16, (044) 298-58-61, +38 (068) 509-62-78

A.V. Skuba — office 17, (044) 298-58-62

P.L. Kolyadenko — office 18, (044) 298-58-63

I.V. Monin — office 13, (044) 298-58-58

Offices and Structural Units 5-A Oleksandra Koshytsia Street

Department of Document Flow, Control and Ensuring Consideration of Citizens' Appeals — office 130, (044) 298-58-21

Department of Organizational Support for Criminal Case Consideration — (044) 298-58-23

Expedition Department — (044) 298-58-22

Department of Organizational Support for Civil Case Consideration — (044) 298-58-24, (044) 298-58-25

Department of Organizational Support for Administrative Offense Cases — (044) 298-58-26, Viber (messages only): +38 (063) 058-61-15

Archive — (044) 298-58-27, Viber (messages only): +38 (093) 953-22-58

IT Department (Computer Support and Information Security) — (044) 298-58-28

Personnel and Human Resources Management Department — office 208, (044) 298-58-29

Head of Administration — office 207, (044) 298-58-52

7/13 Sevastopolska Street

Deputy Head of Administration — office 1, (044) 298-58-55

Department of Organizational Support for Criminal Case Consideration — office 12, (044) 298-58-64

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