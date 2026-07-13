Over 6,000 UAH per 100 metres: Prykarpattia Warns about Ppunishment for Jeep Riding

Vehicle wheels can damage rare and endemic plants and destroy small amphibians and reptiles.

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Fines exceeding 6,400 hryvnias per 100 meters are imposed for operating passenger cars, pickups, and SUVs outside public roads within natural reserve areas. For ATVs, mopeds, or motorcycles, offenders face fines exceeding 4,000 hryvnias per 100 meters.

As reported by the press service of the National Nature Park "Khotynskyi," this prohibition applies to national nature parks, biosphere and natural reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, and other protected areas. It is stipulated by the Law of Ukraine No. 4188-IX, dated 8 January 2025, which concerns the strengthening of protection for territories and objects of the natural reserve fund, commonly known as the "jeeping law."

The park explained that the movement of heavy machinery with deep treads destroys soil cover and turf. On mountain slopes and along river terraces, tracks can rapidly erode into deep ruts, leading to soil washout during rainfall.

Furthermore, engine noise frightens wild animals and birds, particularly during the "Quiet Season." Vehicle wheels can damage rare and endemic plants and destroy small amphibians and reptiles.

Additionally, exhaust gases, fuel leaks, oils, and other technical fluids can contaminate soils and water bodies.

Violations are subject to fines in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 575, dated 17 May 2022, with indexing taken into account.

Specifically, for driving a passenger car, pickup, or SUV, offenders will incur a fine exceeding 6,400 hryvnias per 100 meters. For using an ATV, moped, or motorcycle, the fine is over 4,000 hryvnias per 100 meters.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," a complete ban on the use of SUVs, ATVs, buggies, and enduro motorcycles outside public roads in the natural reserve fund of the Carpathian region has been proposed in Ukraine.

The initiators believe that the uncontrolled movement of high-passability vehicles causes significant harm to nature, leads to the destruction of mountain ecosystems, negatively affects flora and fauna, and creates hazards for tourist routes.

In addition to a complete ban on such activities, it is proposed to strengthen penalties for violations, introduce effective control mechanisms, and define exceptions for vehicles used for official and economic purposes.

A petition to the Cabinet of Ministers, No. 41/010204-26ep, titled "On the complete ban of jeeping, enduro motorsport, and the use of other high-passability vehicles outside public roads in protected zones of the Carpathian region," was registered with this initiative.