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Weighed Only 2.8 kg at Six Months: Court Sentenced Mother for Neglecting Infant Care

21:13, 13 July 2026
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The court found a 25-year-old woman guilty of malicious failure to fulfil childcare duties, which caused severe consequences, and sentenced her to 2 years and 6 months in prison.
Weighed Only 2.8 kg at Six Months: Court Sentenced Mother for Neglecting Infant Care
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A 25-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi district has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for the malicious failure to fulfil childcare duties, which resulted in severe consequences. Following the verdict, the woman was taken into custody in the courtroom.

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Prosecutors proved in court that, after the birth of her son in August 2024, the woman failed to provide proper care for the infant. She did not provide him with adequate nutrition or necessary medical assistance. Despite doctors' recommendations, she neglected to treat the child or monitor his health.

In January 2025, the six-month-old boy was hospitalised in critical condition in the intensive care unit. According to the forensic examination, prolonged malnutrition had led to the child being in a state of extreme exhaustion, posing an immediate threat to his life.

Without timely medical assistance, the boy could have died. His weight was only 2.8 kg—almost the same as at birth—instead of the approximately 6.7 kg normal for a six-month-old child.

During the trial, it was also established that the convicted woman had the means to properly care for the child. She received state social assistance and humanitarian aid, including baby food. However, according to the prosecution, she used these funds for her own needs.

Additionally, the woman had previously been held administratively liable for evading parental responsibilities.

She has now been deprived of parental rights. After undergoing treatment, the child was transferred to a children's institution, where he currently resides.

The prosecution has announced its disagreement with the sentence and is preparing an appeal. They will insist on the maximum punishment provided by Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—five years of imprisonment.

 

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