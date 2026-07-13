Pension Overpayment in July: Who the Pension Fund Will Oblige to Return the Received Funds

The Pension Fund has named the circumstances under which pensioners will have to return pension overpayments if they do not report changes in their status.

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The Pension Fund urged pensioners to promptly report any changes that may affect the amount of pension payments. Failure to do so may result in an overpayment that will later have to be returned, and in some cases — even by court order.

The pension amount is determined taking into account the individual circumstances of each recipient. If a person does not report changes, the fund may continue to pay funds in a larger amount than provided by law.

At the same time, the Pension Fund regularly cross-checks information with other state registers, so changes in the pensioner's status will sooner or later be detected. In such a case, the overpaid funds are subject to return.

If the pensioner refuses to do this voluntarily, the Pension Fund has the right to go to court to recover them.

What changes need to be reported

Various life circumstances can affect the amount of the pension. Among them:

official employment or state registration as a sole proprietor, due to which certain supplements and allowances for non-working pensioners are terminated;

dismissal from work or termination of entrepreneurial activity, which may restore the right to the corresponding supplements;

re-employment in the specialty for persons receiving a pension for long service. In this case, the payment of such a pension is terminated;

change of residence, if it affects the right to receive regional allowances, in particular for residents of mountainous areas or zones of radioactive contamination;

acquisition or loss of privileged status, for example, war veteran status, which changes the procedure for calculating pension payments;

termination of circumstances that gave the right to certain types of pensions or supplements. In particular, the allowance for the maintenance of a minor child is terminated after the pensioner’s employment, and the pension due to the loss of a breadwinner for a child may be canceled after completion of studies or transfer from full-time to part-time education.

In addition, overpayment may arise not only due to the pensioner’s fault. Such situations are also possible when the employer submits inaccurate information about the employee’s insurance record or salary to the Pension Fund.

How to avoid overpayment

The Pension Fund emphasizes that the law requires the return of all funds paid without legal grounds due to concealment of information or submission of inaccurate data. The return can be voluntary, and if this does not happen — the funds will be recovered through the courts.

It is necessary to notify the Pension Fund of changes no later than 10 days after they occur.

This can be done in two ways:

personally visit any service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

submit the appropriate application through the personal account on the Pension Fund's electronic services web portal.

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