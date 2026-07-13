The Kyiv City State Administration has explained why metro trains do not remain at stations after closure, and what work is carried carried out nightly in the tunnels and on the tracks.

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Many people wonder why trains do not remain on station tracks after the metro stops operating. The Kyiv City State Administration explained that once stations close, the 825 V voltage is removed from the contact rail, allowing almost 700 workers to begin their shifts. Their work ensures the infrastructure remains in good condition and that train movement is safe.

At night, specialists repair and replace rails, sleepers, and switches. They also carry out maintenance of tunnel structures and perform rail defectoscopy, inspecting approximately three kilometres of track per shift. Additionally, they service signalling, communication, and safety systems located in the tunnels, and repair power supply equipment and other engineering networks.

To facilitate these tasks, special technological transport runs through the tunnels every night, delivering materials, equipment, and tools directly to the repair sites.

This is why trains are not left on station tracks overnight — they must not obstruct the movement of special equipment or the work of repair crews.

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasized that the metro prepares every night for a new working day, ensuring trains can safely operate on the lines and transport passengers each morning.

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