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Wife of a Prisoner of War Gave More Than 400,000 UAH to a Scammer Who Promised to Return Her Husband

21:48, 13 July 2026
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The suspect convinced the victim that he supposedly had connections among influential people who could, for money, help include the prisoner of war in the exchange lists and ensure his return to Ukraine.
Wife of a Prisoner of War Gave More Than 400,000 UAH to a Scammer Who Promised to Return Her Husband
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A 29-year-old resident of the Donetsk region has been notified of suspicion of large-scale fraud. According to the investigation, the man deceived a woman whose husband was held captive by Russia, promising to facilitate his return.

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As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, law enforcement officers informed the man of the suspicion. The investigation alleges that he pretended to be an individual capable of influencing the prisoner exchange process.

The suspect convinced the woman that he had connections with influential people who could supposedly help include her husband in exchange lists and ensure his return to Ukraine.

To lend an air of authenticity, the man asked the victim to provide documents confirming her husband's captivity. During phone calls and correspondence, he assured the woman that the matter was allegedly being resolved and that the necessary documents would be signed soon.

From November 2024 to January 2025, the woman transferred 422,360 hryvnias to the bank accounts of the suspect and an associate.

Later, the man continued to assure the victim that he could influence the return of the prisoner of war and informed her that another person would supposedly handle the matter. After this, he illegally left Ukraine and ceased communication.

According to the investigation, the suspect had no genuine ability to influence the inclusion of the prisoner of war in exchange lists or ensure his return. He used the obtained funds at his own discretion.

The woman discovered the deception after the Coordination Headquarters on Prisoner of War Affairs announced her husband's return as part of an official exchange.

Currently, law enforcement officers are taking measures to locate the suspect and identify other potential victims of his actions.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", cases have become more frequent in Ukraine where scammers contact relatives of prisoners of war and missing soldiers, demanding money for alleged "help" in their release or search.

 

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