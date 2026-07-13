Export of weapons abroad: money from issuing permits will be directed to payments to military personnel and equipment procurement

The bill provides that funds from the processing of documents in the field of state export control will be equally distributed between the procurement of weapons and payments to military personnel.

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The Verkhovna Rada registered bill No. 15400, which proposes to temporarily change the procedure for using funds received from processing documents in the field of state export control. This concerns fees for issuing permits, conclusions, and other documents necessary for the export of military goods and dual-use items.

Why the initiative arose

The need for changes is related to the fact that after the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 875 on July 1, 2026, Ukraine introduced an updated procedure for the international transfer of military goods and dual-use items during martial law. This effectively opens the possibility of controlled export of certain products of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, provided that the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the security and defense sector are primarily met.

It is expected that as a result, enterprises will more frequently apply for permits, which will increase revenues from fees for their issuance. According to the bill's authors, these funds should be directly linked to defense financing, as they come from the activities of the defense-industrial complex and the export of military products.

What changes are proposed

The bill proposes to supplement Section VI "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Budget Code with a new point.

It provides that from August 1, 2026 until December 31 of the year in which martial law is terminated or canceled, fees for processing and issuing documents in the field of state export control will be fully credited to the special fund of the State Budget.

The received funds are proposed to be directed to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the manner determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The following distribution is envisaged:

50% — for the procurement, modernization, and repair of weapons and military equipment;

— for the procurement, modernization, and repair of weapons and military equipment; 50% — for the payment of monetary allowances to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What financial effect is expected

The implementation of the bill will increase the revenues of the special fund of the state budget and allow financing additional defense expenditures.

At the same time, the exact amount of future revenues cannot be estimated at this time. It will depend on when the new export mechanism is fully operational, how many enterprises apply for permits, how ready manufacturers are for export, as well as the level of meeting the internal needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other security forces.

According to the bill's initiators, its adoption will create an additional source of funding for the defense sector without increasing the tax burden.

Moreover, the bill aims to ensure targeted use of funds, strengthen the link between the development of Ukrainian defense exports and financing the country's defense capability, and increase the transparency of the controlled export mechanism for military goods and dual-use items.

In fact, it is about ensuring that the funds the state receives from processing the export of products of the defense-industrial complex are returned to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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