It is proposed to reduce the Territorial Recruitment Centers by 50%, and send some employees to combat units

It is also proposed to transfer official vehicles to the front, introduce rotation of military personnel, and strengthen control over the work of the Territorial Recruitment Centers.

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The efficiency of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, the use of state resources, and citizens' trust in the mobilization system remain among the most discussed issues during the full-scale war. Against this background, an initiative has appeared that envisages comprehensive reform of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers — from staff reduction and rotation of servicemen to transferring surplus official vehicles to the front and strengthening control over the centers' activities.

A petition №41/010314-26ep has been registered, calling on the Cabinet of Ministers to consider the issue of reforming the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers and to instruct the Ministry of Defense to analyze the number, functions, staffing, and use of official vehicles of these centers.

Why reform the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers

The author points out that there is currently significant public distrust towards the work of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers. According to the author, part of the public perceives them not as a transparent and fair state mobilization mechanism, but as a closed system lacking sufficient control, rotation, and personal responsibility.

The appeal also emphasizes that in conditions of full-scale war, state resources must be used as efficiently as possible. If the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers have an excessive number of servicemen, official vehicles, or other resources, they should, according to the author, be primarily directed to the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What changes are proposed regarding the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers

The petition proposes:

to conduct a full audit of the number of employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, their functions, positions, health status, military occupational specialties, and actual workload;

to reduce the number of employees of these centers by at least 50% of the staff, leaving only critically necessary personnel for military registration, medical support, legal processing, and social support;

to introduce mandatory rotation of servicemen of these centers who have been in rear structures for a long time and have not served in combat or combat-adjacent conditions;

to send some servicemen from these centers to combat, training, logistics, repair, medical, or auxiliary units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine according to their health, age, experience, and military occupational specialty;

to audit the official vehicles of these centers and transfer surplus vehicles to the needs of combat units, evacuation, logistics, medicine, and front-line support;

to limit the use of official vehicles of these centers only to necessary official tasks;

to strengthen control over the activities of these centers through video recording of communication with citizens, an open complaint review procedure, and personal responsibility for exceeding authority;

to create a transparent personnel selection system for these centers so that individuals with proper reputation, professional training, and respect for citizens work in these structures.

What is the goal of the initiative

The author of the petition notes that the goal is not to eliminate the mobilization system but to reform it, increase its efficiency, fairness, and citizens' trust in state institutions.

The appeal also emphasizes that a strong army is impossible without transparent rules, efficient use of state resources, and equal responsibility for all.

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