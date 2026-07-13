Communities will be able to purchase innovative medicines at special prices: how the new mechanism will work

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on National Health reported the start of the implementation of a mechanism that will allow communities to purchase innovative medicines at special prices.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Ukraine, the possibilities for purchasing innovative medicines and vaccines with local budget funds are being expanded. According to the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on National Health, Medical Care, and Medical Insurance, the new mechanism of managed access agreements has already begun to be implemented at the regional level, and the first memorandum within this model has already been signed.

The Committee noted that last year the Verkhovna Rada passed a law allowing the state enterprise "Medical Purchases of Ukraine" to purchase innovative medicinal products under the managed access agreements (MAA) mechanism not only with state funds but also with local budgets. This opened up the opportunity for communities to participate in the procurement of modern drugs at special prices, which the state agrees directly with manufacturers.

According to the Committee, the state enterprise "Medical Purchases of Ukraine" and the Department of Health of the Kyiv City State Administration took the first step towards implementing this mechanism by signing a memorandum of cooperation in the field of co-financing regional managed access agreements.

The Committee reported that the first purchase under the regional managed access agreements is expected to be the 9-valent vaccine against the human papillomavirus (HPV). Thanks to the MAA mechanism, the city will be able to purchase the vaccine at a special price agreed upon by the state with the manufacturer and expand the vaccination program without additional expenses from the local budget.

The Committee also reminded that since the beginning of 2026, free vaccination of girls aged 12–13 against HPV has started in Ukraine as part of the National Preventive Vaccination Calendar. After the implementation of this project, free vaccinations will also be available in Kyiv for girls and boys aged 12 to 14.

The mechanism is planned to be scaled to other communities

The Committee emphasized that it was the initiator of the introduction of the managed access agreements mechanism, which the Verkhovna Rada supported back in 2021. Thanks to this, the state gained the ability to conclude direct confidential agreements with manufacturers of innovative medicinal products. Currently, patients with spinal muscular atrophy, Gaucher disease, hemophilia, and severe forms of oncological diseases are provided for under this mechanism. After the adoption of legislative changes last year, this mechanism became available to local communities as well.

According to the Committee, to scale regional managed access agreements, the state enterprise "Medical Purchases of Ukraine" has prepared a step-by-step practical guide for communities to help properly organize such procurements.

They expressed hope that the signing of the first memorandum will serve as an example for other communities. They noted that the more regions join the managed access agreements mechanism, the more patients will gain access to modern treatment and prevention, and local budgets will be able to use their funds more efficiently.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.