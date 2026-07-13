In Khmelnytskyi, a soldier was tried who worked at a tire service instead of serving

The serviceman, by agreement with the management, worked at a tire service in the city of Vyshhorod, Kyiv region.

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The Khmelnytskyi City District Court found serviceman Vitaliy K. guilty, who for more than seven months worked at a tire service in the Kyiv region instead of performing military service. The accused admitted his guilt, transferred 200,000 UAH to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and was released from serving the sentence with a probation period.

Circumstances of the case

As stated in the verdict dated July 6, the serviceman served as a reserve soldier of the 106th reserve company of the military unit in Khmelnytskyi region.

According to the investigation, from March 11 to November 28, 2025, by agreement with the management, he worked at the "4 Wheels" tire service in the city of Vyshhorod, Kyiv region. His absence from the military unit was concealed by explaining it as performing official duties outside the place of deployment.

During the trial, the accused fully admitted guilt and repented. The court also took into account that he had no prior convictions, assisted in solving the crime, was positively characterized, supports a minor son, and voluntarily transferred 200,000 UAH to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What the court decided

The court found the serviceman guilty under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (evasion of military service committed by prior conspiracy) and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment.

At the same time, the court released him from serving the sentence, establishing a probation period of two years.

As previously reported by "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", a serviceman from the territorial recruitment center of Chernivtsi region received a three-month prison term for not showing up for service for two weeks. He explained these actions by his unwillingness to serve at the center, as he wanted to go to the front.