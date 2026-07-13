A special commission may be created in the Rada to analyze the condition of the northern border territories and the Chernobyl zone

A draft resolution has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to create a Temporary Special Commission to analyze the condition of Ukraine's northern border territories, the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster, and to prepare proposals for improving state policy and legislation.

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Ukraine plans to create a special parliamentary commission that will study the situation in the northern border territories and areas affected by the Chernobyl disaster. Its task will be to analyze the security, socio-economic, and legal problems of these regions, as well as to prepare proposals for improving state policy.

A draft resolution No. 15392 has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on the creation of a Temporary Special Commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to prepare issues regarding the condition of the northern border territories of Ukraine and the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster.

Why the commission is proposed

It is noted that the need to create the commission arose due to the practice of applying legislation on the legal regime of martial law by local self-government bodies and military administrations in the northern border area. The authors of the document emphasize that the full-scale war has posed new challenges for these regions related to the protection of the population, the functioning of critical infrastructure, and the effectiveness of state governance.

Special attention is drawn to the fact that a significant part of the northern border territories suffered radioactive contamination as a result of the Chernobyl disaster. This creates specific legal regulation features and affects social and demographic processes. An additional risk factor is the location of these territories along the state border with Russia and Belarus.

The document states that a special approach is required for the Chernihiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Volyn, and Kyiv regions, where it is necessary to consider both the security situation and the specifics of the territories affected by the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident.

Tasks of the commission

The draft resolution provides that the Temporary Special Commission should conduct a comprehensive analysis of the condition of the northern border territories and territories that suffered radioactive contamination.

In particular, it is planned to assess the security situation, the scale of destruction and economic losses, demographic processes, the state of transport, medical and social infrastructure, the pace of housing recovery, the functioning of critical infrastructure facilities, as well as the implementation of plans for their restoration and development under martial law conditions.

The commission should also analyze possible cases of mismanagement of these territories, including possible violations during the use of state and local budgets, public procurement, and decision-making by state authorities and local self-government bodies.

Additionally, it is planned to collect and analyze information about decisions, actions, or inaction of authorities regarding ensuring the safety of the civilian population, as well as to study information from media and other sources about possible inefficient use of budget funds.

A separate area of activity will be the analysis of the practice of applying the laws of Ukraine "On the status and social protection of citizens affected by the Chernobyl disaster" and "On the legal regime of the territory contaminated as a result of the Chernobyl disaster," as well as legislation in the field of use and protection of radioactively contaminated lands.

How the special commission will operate

The draft resolution defines the main principles of the Temporary Special Commission's activity. It provides for the approval of its numerical composition, the appointment of the chairperson and deputy chairperson, as well as the determination of the term of work.

The commission will have to prepare proposals to improve legislation aimed at increasing the effectiveness of state policy regarding the development of the northern border territories and territories affected by the Chernobyl disaster.

The document also provides that no later than six months from the date of the commission's creation, it must report to the Verkhovna Rada on the results of its work, after which reporting will be carried out in the prescribed manner.

The explanatory note states that the implementation of the project will not require additional expenditures from the State Budget of Ukraine. According to the authors of the initiative, the creation of the commission will make it possible to assess the effectiveness of the management of border territories under martial law, identify problematic issues, and develop recommendations for improving state policy in this area.

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