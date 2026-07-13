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Which license plates can lead to a fine: list of violations for drivers

07:54, 13 July 2026
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One mistake with a license plate — a fine of 5100 UAH: what drivers need to know.
Which license plates can lead to a fine: list of violations for drivers
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Ukrainian drivers should carefully monitor not only the technical condition of their vehicles but also the proper use of license plates. Even if the state number is installed, a fine can be issued due to dirt, damage, incorrect mounting, or objects covering the characters. Separately, the law provides for stricter liability for the illegal use of special license plates.

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What drivers can be fined for

Law enforcement pays attention to compliance with the requirements for the use of license plates. Grounds for liability may include not only the complete absence of a state number but also other violations that prevent its proper identification.

In particular, a fine may be issued for:

  • driving a vehicle without a front or rear license plate;
  • a dirty, damaged, or unclear license plate if its characters cannot be recognized from a distance of 20 meters;
  • covering the license plate with frames, stickers, decorative elements, paint, or other objects that hide the characters;
  • incorrect installation or improper fastening of the license plate if it is placed not in the designated location or fixed with violations;
  • using unofficial or special license plates without legal grounds.

What fines are provided

For basic violations of the rules for using license plates, a fine of about 1,190 hryvnias is provided.

If a driver illegally uses special license plates, including those belonging to law enforcement agencies, diplomatic missions, or other categories of vehicles with special status, the liability is much stricter.

In such cases, the fine is about 2,250 hryvnias, and for repeated violations — up to 5,100 hryvnias. In addition, the court may impose an additional penalty in the form of deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of three to six months.

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