Electricity tariff 2026: will the price for electricity change in August

The electricity tariff in August 2026 will remain unchanged — household consumers will continue to pay 4.32 UAH per 1 kWh

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In August, household consumers will continue to pay for electricity at the current rate — 4.32 UAH per kWh.

The Cabinet of Ministers made the corresponding decision until October 31, 2026, so until mid-autumn Ukrainians will pay for electricity at the current tariff.

The Cabinet emphasized that for households using electricity as the main source of heating, a special benefit will remain during the heating season. From October 1 to April 30, they will be able to pay for consumed electricity at a reduced tariff of 2.64 UAH per kWh, provided that monthly consumption does not exceed 2,000 kWh.

If this limit is exceeded, the entire volume of electricity used will be paid at the general tariff — 4.32 UAH per kWh.

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