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Rains will cover almost all of Ukraine: what the weather will be like on July 13

08:31, 13 July 2026
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The weather in Ukraine on July 13 will bring rain and thunderstorms to almost all regions of the country, except for the southeast, with daytime temperatures ranging from +20 to +28 degrees.
Rains will cover almost all of Ukraine: what the weather will be like on July 13
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On Monday, July 13, unstable weather is forecasted in most regions of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, rain will fall across almost the entire territory of the country, with thunderstorms possible in some areas. The only exceptions will be certain parts of the southeast.

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Throughout the day, variable cloudiness will persist. The wind will be northwesterly at a speed of 5–10 m/s. In the eastern regions, stronger gusts are expected in some places — up to 15–20 m/s.

Daytime air temperatures will range from +23 to +28 degrees. It will be somewhat cooler in the western regions — from +20 to +25 degrees.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, variable cloudiness is also forecasted. Short-term rains with thunderstorms are possible during the daytime hours in some places. The wind will be northwesterly, 5–10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures in the region will fluctuate between +23 and +28 degrees, while in Kyiv the thermometer will rise to about +25 degrees.

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