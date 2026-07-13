One letter in the employment record book can affect work experience: how to fix the mistake

The name in the employment record book is misspelled: will this affect the insurance work experience and how to correct the inaccuracy.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Even one letter or the absence of an apostrophe in a name can cause difficulties when confirming work experience, especially if the entries in the employment record book do not match the passport data. Such discrepancies must be corrected, as the employment record book is the main document confirming work experience before January 1, 2004. Legislation provides a clear procedure for making changes, and this must be done by the employer at the last place of work.

Is it necessary to correct a mistake in the name in the employment record book?

A citizen contacted the Pension Fund with a question: in his employment record book, his name "В’ячеслав" is written without an apostrophe, while in the passport it includes an apostrophe. He asked who should correct this mistake so that the information from the employment record book is taken into account when calculating work experience.

The employment record book is the main document that confirms a person's work experience before January 1, 2004. The procedure for filling it out is defined by the Instruction on the procedure for maintaining employees' employment record books.

The agency emphasizes that the surname, first name, and patronymic of the employee indicated in the employment record book must fully correspond to the passport data. If there are discrepancies between the documents, appropriate changes must be made to the employment record book.

Who should correct the mistake in the employment record book?

According to paragraph 2.13 of the Instruction on the procedure for maintaining employees' employment record books, approved by the order of the Ministry of Labor of Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Social Protection of the Population of Ukraine dated July 29, 1993, No. 58, changes to entries in the employment record book, including regarding the name, are made at the employee's last place of work.

The basis for making changes is documents confirming the correct personal data, in particular a passport or birth certificate. At the same time, the number and date of the document on the basis of which the correction was made must be indicated in the employment record book.

How are changes made to the employment record book?

Changes are made on the first page (title page) of the employment record book. The name that was recorded incorrectly is crossed out with a single line, after which the correct data is entered.

On the inside of the cover, a reference is made to the document that served as the basis for making changes, indicating its number and date. Corrections are certified by the signature of the head of the enterprise or authorized person and the seal of the personnel department (if available).

What to do if a mistake is found?

Ukrainians are advised, if discrepancies between the passport and the employment record book are found, to contact their current employer. It is at the last place of work that the necessary corrections must be made in accordance with the requirements of the current Instruction to avoid problems with confirming work experience in the future.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.